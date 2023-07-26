Chapelwaite Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, And Everything You Need to Know

Millions of cinephiles have recently gravitated towards horror and thriller drama series. And why wouldn’t they do so when a well-written storyline merges with splendid performances and direction and compels the audience to binge-watch the series? And today, we have one such horror drama series that has received a good response from a worldwide audience.

Chapelwaite is an American horror drama series that received a great response from the first seasons, and fans are now looking for the latest updates about Chapelwaite Season 2. Not only that, but the show has also received 7.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you like thriller shows like Locke & Key, The Nevers, and Carnival Row, you should watch Chapelwaite Series. A storyline with an 1850s vibe and Captain Charles Boone, who relocates with his family to his ancestral home and the dark secrets of his family history, provides a unique experience.

Here we have highlighted all the necessary information that you need to know about the Chapelwaite series. In this article, you will find the release date, cast members’ names, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for Chapelwaite Season 2.

Chapelwaite Season 2 Release Date

Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi’s 2021 release, Chapelwaite, is an American horror drama series that famous American author Stephen King initially wrote. The first season of the Chapelwaite series premiered on Epix (MGM+) networks on August 22, 2021. The first season concluded with ten episodes on October 31, 2021.

Now, fans eagerly await the second season of the Chapelwaite series. Fortunately, the show makers have confirmed the renewal of Chapelwaite Season 2. According to some online sources, the show will air on October 15, 2023. So fans must wait a few weeks to watch the second season of the Chapelwaite series.

Chapelwaite Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Contain

Chapelwaite is an American series that revolves around the horror-thriller concept and concentrates on Captain Charles Boon (Adrien Brody).

Captain Charles recently lost his wife, and to fulfill her last wish, Charles moves into his ancestral property, Preacher’s Corners, along with his children.

Here, Charles now plans to give a good life to his children, but things go out of the plan, and Charles’s family history surprises him with a lot of twists, horror, and unexpected dark realities.

Later, he released that he doesn’t know anything about his family’s past, and here storyline takes off gradually.

As the story progresses, things start getting creepy and gloomy as the family starts getting dark history of mental illness and emotional disorders.

Later, the show came to an exciting turn when Charles realized that Boone Family members are some immortals and don’t stay dead for a prolonged time.

However, in all the darkness, one entity served as a light for the family and helped Charles and his children to eliminate their enemies. Not only that, but the show also talks about the hallucination and unexpected events that left the audience speechless.

In the finale of Chapelwaite Season 1, Charles finds a book named, ‘The Mysteries of the Worm.’ hoping that the book will help him know about the family’s secrets. Only time will tell what will happen in the Second Season of the Chapelwaite series.

Chapelwaite Season 2 Cast Members List

The show makers, Jonas Filardi and Peter Filardi have selected some of the most talented and prominent star cast for the Chapelwaite Season 1. Since the show was renewed for a second season, many fans are anxious to know about the cast members for Chapelwaite Season 2.

Therefore, here we have added a complete list of Chapelwaite Season 2. The below-mentioned star casts may return for the second run of the Chapelwait Series.

Adrien Brody as Captain Charles Boone

Sirena Gulamgaus as Loa Boone

Jennifer Ens as Honor Boone

Emily Hampshire as Rebecca Morgan

Trina Corkum as Mary Dennison

Ian Ho as Tane Boone

Julian Richings as Phillip Boone

Christopher Heyerdahl as Jakub

Eric Peterson as Samuel Gallup

Steven McCarthy as Stephen Boone

Gord Rand as Minister Burroughs

Chapelwaite Season 2 Episode Title List

Fans of this heart-throbbing horror thriller drama series must wait a few weeks. Since the show makers have confirmed the release date for Chapelwaite Season 2, fans are looking for the episode titles. But here we have added a complete list of Chapelwaite Season 1 episode titles.

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 01 – Blood Calls Blood

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 02 – Memento Mori

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 03 – Legacy of Madness

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 04 – The Promised

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 05 – The Prophet

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 06 – The Offer

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 07 – De Vermis Mysteriis

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 08 – Hold The Night

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 09 – The Gathering Dark

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 10 – The Keeper

Where To Watch Chapelwaite Season 2?

Adrian Brody’s Chapelwaite is an American horror-thriller drama series. The show was released on MGM+ (Epix Networks) on August 22, 2021.

You can't always trust what you see. #Chapelwaite arrives August 22 only on @EPIXHD. pic.twitter.com/VhoWb0s19y — Chapelwaite (@Chapelwaite) August 13, 2021

So if you haven’t watched the earlier season of the Chapelwaite series, head to the MGM+ networks and watch all the episodes of Chaelwaite Season 1. Moreover, the show has been renewed for a second installment. Therefore, Chapelwaite Season 2 will air on MGM+ (Epix Networks) on October 15, 2023.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Chapelwaite Season 2?

Chaelwaite Season 1 aired with ten episodes in August 2021. And the same year, the showrunners confirmed the series renewal for a second season.

Luckily the second season got the confirmed release date. Chapelwaite Season 2 will release on October 15, 2023. Further ahead, the second season will bring more horror-drama and thriller storylines with approximately ten or more episodes.

However, the creators have to ensure that the storyline remains balanced regarding releases. Unnecessary stretched and increased number of episodes make the show less appealing.

Chapelwaite Season 2 Makers Team

Chapelwaite is an American horror series. Stephen King, an American horror story writer, and novelist, is the creator of Jerusalem’s Lot and the plot of Chapelwaite adapted from this short story.

Later, Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi were inspired by the original storyline of Jerusalem’s lot and created the Cahpelwaite Season 1. In addition, the creators, Jason and Peter, have also worked as executive producers along with Donald De Line.

Chapelwaite Season 2 Trailer Release

The Chapelwaite horror drama series fans will excite even more after knowing that the show makers have finally revealed the official release date for a second season. However, the official trailer for Chapelwaite Season 2 is yet to be announced.

Still, you can watch the Chapelwaite Season 1 official trailer here and decide whether to watch or skip it. Once the show makers release the official trailer for Chapelwaite Season 2, we will update it here.

Final Thoughts

So finally, you have all the latest information about Chapelwaite Season 2 release date. Even though the show has received balanced reviews, many fans are excited for Chapelwaite Season 2. Since the show received approval for a second installment and the makers confirmed the release date, fans eagerly await October 15, 2023.

Lastly, if you are fond of horror thriller series and have already watched Slasher, The Midnight Club, and The Baby series, Chaeplwaite can be your next thriller. The show is worth watching.