Home Before Dark Season 3: What to Expect

Home Before Dark is an American mystery drama tv series. The series Home Before Dark has received a positive response from the audience.

The series Home Before Dark has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Home Before Dark Season 3.

Home Before Dark Season 3:

The series Home Before Dark includes crime, drama, and mystery. The series Home Before Dark follows the story of a young girl who is from the big city.

She finds clues to an unsolved cold case at the time of visiting her father’s small lakeside down. The series Home Before Dark was created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik.

The series Home Before Dark stars Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, and Brooklynn Prince. In the series Home Before Dark, a young girl shifts from Brooklyn to the small coastal town that her father left behind.

Later, she reaches the cold case that everyone in the town, including her father, wants to bury. The series Home Before Dark was executively produced by Dana Fox, Joy Gorman Wettels, Jon M. Chu, Dara Resnik, and Sharlene Martin.

The running time of each episode of the series Home Before Dark varies from 41 to 57 minutes. The series Home Before Dark was made under Electric Somewhere Co., Foxy Inc., Little Bear Ink, Anonymous Content, and Paramount Television Studios. Apple Inc. distributed the series Home Before Dark.

The series Home Before Dark Season 1 and Season 2 contains ten episodes each. It seems that the series Home Before Dark Season 3 will also contain a total of ten episodes.

Both seasons of the series Home Before Dark arrived on Apple TV+. It seems that the series Home Before Dark Season 3 will arrive on Apple TV+.

If we get any other update about the series Home Before Dark Season 3, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Home Before Dark Season 3.

Home Before Dark Season 3 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Home Before Dark Season 3 below.

Brooklynn Prince as Hilde Lisko Jim Sturgess as Matthew Lisko Serge Houde as Roger Collins Sharon Lawrence as Carol Collins Kiefer O’Reilly as Richie Fife Michael Weston as Frank Briggs Jr. Jibrail Nantambu as Donny Davis Deric McCabe as Wesley “Spoon” Witherspoon Adrian Hough as Jack Fife Joelle Carter as Kim Collins Abby Miller as Bridget Jensen Louis Herthum as Frank Briggs Sr. Whitney Peak as Alpha Jessica Mila Morgan as Ginny Lisko Kylie Rogers as Izzy Lisko Aziza Scott as Mackenzie “Trip” Johnson Dean Petriw as Young Matt Laiken Laverock as Young Kim Aubrey Arnason as Lucy Fife Aundrea Smith as Singer Michael Greyeyes as Sam Gillis

Let’s see the release date of the series Home Before Dark Season 3.

Home Before Dark Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Home Before Dark Season 3 is not declared yet. We can expect Home Before Dark Season 3 somewhere in 2022.

The series Home Before Dark Season 3 will be aired on Apple TV+. The series Home Before Dark Season 1 was aired on 3rd April 2020.

The series Home Before Dark Season 2 was aired between 11th June 2021 to 13th August 2021. All episodes of the series Home Before Dark Season 1 were released on the same day of the release.

If we get any other update about the release date of the series Home Before Dark Season 3, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Home Before Dark Season 3.

Home Before Dark Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Home Before Dark Season 3 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Home Before Dark. It was released on 13th May 2021 by Apple TV.

