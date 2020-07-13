Scientists create new super-fast soft robot based on a cheetah

NC State University/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET



A group of researchers from North Carolina State University has developed a new soft robot that moves quickly on solid surfaces and can carefully lift heavy objects. This new class of robot is called LEAP (Leveraging Elastic instabilities for Amplified Performance) and is based on a cheetah.

“We drew inspiration from the cheetah to create this type of spring-loaded soft robot with a ‘flip-flop’ spine, which means it is a robot with two stable states,” explained the assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering in North Carolina. State University, Jie Yin, in a university press release.

The LEAP robots measure approximately 7 centimeters and weigh 45 grams, according to the statement. Before LEAPs, faster robots could move at 0.8 body lengths per second on flat, solid surfaces. LEAP robots are three times faster. They can reach speeds of 2.7 body lengths per second. LEAP robots can also run on inclines and, if a fin is added, they swim faster than previous versions of soft robots.

“Potential applications include search and rescue technologies where speed is essential, in addition to industrial robot manufacturing,” Yin explained in the statement. “For example, imagine robot production lines that are faster but still able to handle fragile objects.”