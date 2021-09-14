American Rust Episode 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

American Rust is an American tv series. The series American Rust is full of crime and drama. The series American Rust has received a mixed response from the audience.

The series American Rust got 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the series American Rust.

American Rust:

The first episode of the series American Rust was just released two days ago, and the second episode will soon be released.

The series American Rust follows the story of a compelling family. It will explore the tattered American dream via the eyes of a complicated chief of police named Del Harris-Daniels in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania.

The series American Rust was created by Dan Futterman. The series American Rust stars Jon Collin Barclay, Justin Mane, and David Alvarez.

The first episode of the series American Rust has received a good response from the audience. We expect the same for the second episode of the series American Rust.

There is no update or news about the second season of the series American Rust. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The first season of the series American Rust includes a total of eight episodes. Each episode of the series American Rust includes a different and unique title.

The series American Rust is based on a novel titled American Rust by Philipp Meyer. The series American Rust was made under Platform One Media and Boat Rocker Studios.

The series American Rust is currently airing on Showtime. The series American Rust was filmed in Pittsburgh.

The series American Rust is set in a small Rust Belt town located in Pennsylvania. The situation goes up down when Del Harris is on an investigation at the time when the son of the woman that he loves gets accused of murder.

If we get any other update or news about the series American Rust, we will update it here.

American Rust Cast:

Find the cast of the series American Rust below.

Jeff Daniels as Del Harris Maura Tierney as Grace Poe Mark Pellegrino as Virgil Poe Rob Yang as Steve Park Julia Mayorga as Lee English Alex Neustaedter as Billy Poe Clea Lewis as Jillian Nicole Chanel Williams as JoJo Dallas Roberts as Jackson Berg David Alvarez as Isaac English Bill Camp as Henry English

Let’s see the release date of the second episode of the series American Rust.

American Rust Episode 2 Release Date:

The series American Rust Episode 2, titled Happy Returns, will be aired on 19th September 2021. It will be aired on Showtime.

The first episode, titled The Mill of the series American Rust was aired on 12th September 2021 on Showtime.

The last – eighth episode of the series American Rust will be aired on 31st October 2021. It will be aired on Showtime. If the second season of the series American Rust announces, we expect it will arrive on Showtime. Let’s talk about the trailer of the series American Rust.

American Rust Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the series American Rust below. It was released by Showtime on 23rd July 2021. Let’s watch it.

