SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2020 Jharkhand – at www.sailcareers.com

The Steel Authority of India Limited has been declared the SAIL Bokaro recruitment notification of SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2020 for the post of Junior Staff Nurse Trainee, Junior Pharmacist Trainee & other Posts among 37 number of vacancies on the official site www.sailcareers.com. So the candidates who are eligible for this post they can apply for this post at the official site at www.sailcareers.com. This plant located at Jharkhand. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get a government job.

The Steel Authority of India Limited is commonly known as the SAIL Bokaro. It situated in Jharkhand State. It provides the SAIL Bokaro recruitment for various posts. So the candidates who are interested in the posts such as Junior Staff Nurse Trainee, Junior Pharmacist Trainee & Other posts they have applied online at the official site before the last date of submission at www.sailcareers.com. The last time of submits the application form is 2020.

Here, the number of vacancies available for the candidates doing a job in the SAIL Bokaro. So it is declared the notification of SAIL Recruitment 2020 on the official site at www.sailcareers.com. The complete eligibility criteria for SAIL this recruitment such as Application Fee, Selection Process, Age Limits, Pay scale given at below.

Name of the Organization: Steel Authority of India (SAIL Bokaro)

Name of the Posts: There are various posts available such as Junior Staff Nurse Trainee, Junior Pharmacist Trainee & Other Posts.

Number of Vacancies: There are total 37 numbers of jobs available.

For Specialist (Pediatrics/ Radiology/ ENT): Total 03 post available.

For Principal School of Nursing: Total 01 post available.

For Jr. Staff Nurse Trainee: Total 15 post available.

For Jr. Technician Trainee (Medical Lab): Total 02 post available.

For Jr. Pharmacist Trainee: Total 08 post available.

For Jr. Technician Trainee (Radiography): Total 02 post available.

For Jr. Dietician Trainee: Total 01 post available.

For Technician Trainee (OT): Total 05 post available.

Job Location: The position located in Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Job Category: This is the government job.

Age Limits:

The supplier candidates should be maximum 37 years for the post of Specialist (Pediatrics/ Radiology/ ENT). The candidates should not more than 34 years for the posts of Principal School of Nursing. And for the other post candidates should not more than 28 years.

Pay Scale:

For Specialist (Pediatrics/ Radiology/ ENT): The monthly payment should be given Rs.32900/- to Rs.58000/-.

For School Principal of Nursing: The monthly payment should be given Rs.20600/- to Rs.46500/-.

For the other posts: The monthly payment should be given Rs.16800/- to Rs.24110/-.

Educational Qualification:

For Junior Staff Nurse Trainee : The applied candidates should be complete full-time B.Sc nursing with the minimum 50%. And for the general category candidates and minimum 45%. For the OBC/ SC/ ST category candidates from the Institute recognized by the Nursing Council of India or Full-time Diploma of 3 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery with 50% marks form the government recognized institution.

For Junior Pharmacist Trainee : The applied candidates should be a full full-time degree in pharmacy with 50% marks for the general category and minimum 45% marks for the OBC/ ST/ SC category candidates or diploma in a pharmacy of minimum two years duration and registered with pharmacy council of India.

Application Fee:

Candidates have to pay application fee of Rs.250/- through internet banking, Credit card/ debit card. The SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates are free from pay the application fee.

Steps for apply SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2020:

First candidates visit the official site sailcareers.com. Then on the home page click on the career tab. Then fill the application form with the necessary details. After that pay the application fee at www.sailcareers.com. Take a print out for the further use.

Official Site: www.sailcareers.com