Russia thanks ‘real friend’ Jack Ma for gift of a million masks

March 26, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group arrives on the “Tech for Good” Summit in Paris, France Would possibly 15, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MOSCOW (1) – Russia has obtained better than a million masks and 200,000 coronavirus testing kits as a gift from Chinese language language billionaire businessman Jack Ma, its Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Calling Ma “a precise pal”, the ministry said in a assertion that the co-founder of Chinese language language e-commerce giant Alibaba had spoken by cellphone to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and instructed him how touched he had been by Moscow’s private help for China.

The foundations of Alibaba and Ma said on Wednesday they’d despatched medical gear to Russia. The Russian Defence Ministry said Ma’s gift had been delivered in a Russian air drive airplane which had flown from China.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped Russia would defeat coronavirus in two to a few months if it imposed highly effective measures, as authorities suspended worldwide flights, ordered most retailers in Moscow to shut and halted some church firms.

Russia on Thursday reported 182 new coronavirus circumstances, its best one-day rise however, bringing its official tally to 840.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Modifying by Alexander Smith

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.

