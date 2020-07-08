Rumors about a cheaper HomePod increase

Tyler Lizenby/CNET



The HomePod It was launched in 2018 and, truthfully, it was not Apple’s most successful device. Now, rumors are intensifying at the possibility of the company launching a new smart speaker and even a younger sister, which would be cheaper.



Playing:

Watch this:

A cheaper HomePod is imminent

5:01



Apple is trying to quickly sell the HomePods that are left in stores, according to some reports, and when the river sounds it is because it brings stones, which means that Apple tries to end the stocks of its smart speaker – whose initial price was US $ 350 , although it currently sells for US $ 299 and you can find great discounts for several weeks.

Some patents that we have known in the last year ensure that the HomePod 2If that were his name, he could use 3D hand gestures and even Face ID, and his small LED touchscreen could allow Siri to show animated responses, predictably via emojis.

Apple would also improve the horn indications so you know that Siri has understood you, although the company is likely to keep the original design, with some improvements.

Of course, all point to the same tenor of the iPhone SE 2, Apple would also present a HomePod Mini speaker in the best style of the Amazon Echo Dot, cheaper. Some rumors say that the company has had the idea to launch a soundbar that goes with the Apple TV, or at least make the speakers and the streaming box connect to create a better ecosystem for home audio.

Of course, Apple has not said anything and we do not know if the horn would arrive this year.

Apple HomePod plays music and controls your smart home [fotos] To see photos

Other rumors about Apple products that you should know this week and which we talk about in the Apple gossip video:

iPhone 11, the most popular cell phone

And this is not a rumor, nor an apple gossip. This week, we learned that the iPhone 11 has become the most popular cell phone so far in 2020, exceeding the Galaxy A51, which was the best-selling to date.

The firm Omdia assured that more than 19.5 million iPhone 11 were sold in the first quarter of the year, surpassing even the iPhone XR that was popular last year, although not so much.