Dev Patel Talked About His Role as Gawain in the Film The Green Knight

Recently, Dev Patel, who is a British actor of Indian descent, talked about his role as Gawain in the film The Green Knight.

Dev Patel is playing the role of Gawain in the American fantasy film The Green Knight. Dev Patel is the Oscar-nominated actor, and he stars as Sir Gawain in the film The Green Knight, who has to fight ghouls, thieves, ogres, and crooks on his way to evolution.

Dev Patel said that Gawain is sort of this spoiled brat, and he said David before he signed on that if they are going to go on this journey with him, there has to be something that tries to take root for him through this adversity.

The main idea of the script got him excited, Dev Patel added. The film The Green Knight is titled onscreen as Sir Gawain and the Green Knight by Anonymous.

David Lowery directed the film The Green Knight. He also did the screenplay of the film The Green Knight. The film The Green Knight is based on an English chivalric romance titled Sir Gawain and the Green Knight by Anonymous.

Toby Halbrooks, David Lowery, Theresa Steele Page, James M. Johnston, and Tim Headington produced the film The Green Knight.

Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Alicia Vikander, Sarita Choudhury, and Ralph Ineson are playing the main role in the film The Green Knight.

The film The Green Knight was made under Ley Line Entertainment, Wild Atlantic Pictures, Bron Studios, and Sailor Bear. A24 distributed the film The Green Knight.

Andrew Droz Palermo did the cinematography of the film The Green Knight, and it was edited by David Lowery. Daniel Hart gave the music in the film The Green Knight. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

