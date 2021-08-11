Idris Elba, a Star of The Suicide Squad, Wants to Make Bloodsport Vs. Superman Movie

Recently, Idris Elba said that he wants to make a movie – Bloodsport Vs. Superman. He wants to make a movie about his character Bloodsport from the film The Suicide Squad going up against Superman.

The film The Suicide Squad launched the character of Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba. He appeared as a new member of Task Force X. Idris Elba said many things about his character.

Idris Elba said that he wants to explore more about Bloodsport and wants to make a film based on that.

Idris Elba is an English actor. He is also a writer, rapper, singer, producer, DJ, and songwriter. He was born on 6th September 1972 in London, England.

Idris Elba has received many awards and nominations such as BET Award, NAACP Image Award, Golden Globe Award, Black Reel Award, Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association, Independent Spirit Award, Kermode Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics’ Choice Television Award, etc.

Idris Elba appeared in many films such as Belle mamam, Sorted, One Love, The Gospel, The Reaping, 28 Weeks Later, This Christmas, Prom Night, The Human Contract, The Unborn, The Losers, Takers, Thor, Prometheus, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Beasts of No Nation, Zootopia, 100 Streets, The Dark Tower, Thor: Ragnorok, Avengers: Infinity War, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, Cats, etc.

Idris Elba also appeared on many televisions such as 2point4 Children, The Bill, Bramwell, Crocodile Shoes II, Crucial Tales, Family Affairs, Verdict, In Defence, Law and Order, Hack, Queens Supreme, Girlfriends, Jonny Zero, All in the Game, The Big C, Luther, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Demons Never Die, Playhouse Presents, In the Long Run, Turn Up Charlie, Monsters at Work, etc.

The film The Suicide Squad was recently released on 30th July 2021 in the United Kingdom and on 5th August 2021 in the United States. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

