Rihanna still loves Chris Brown despite her assault

Definitely who understands the concept of Apache love perfectly is Rihanna, since almost 12 years after rapper Chris Brown brutally beat her, the singer confessed that he was the love of her life.

The above was declared by the Barbadian in an episode of Supersoul Conversations, Oprah Winfrey’s podcast, where she revealed that she is still in love with Brown.

“We have built trust again, and that is… we love each other and we probably always will. That is something that we will never change. That is not something you can turn off if you have ever been in love, “said the” Work “interpreter.

Rihanna also revealed that a few months ago she met Chris Brown in St. Tropez, France, at a party for a mutual friend.

And in the words of the singer, every time she sees him she feels something special.

“I think it was the love of my life. It was my first love. And I see that he loved me the same way … it’s not even about us being together. I really love him. So the main thing for me is that he is at peace. I am not at peace if he is a little unhappy or if he still feels lonely, ”he added.

When asked by Winfrey if she would return with him, Rihanna hesitated at the question, what she did recognize is that over the years they became friends.

Rihanna confessed to Oprah Winfrey. (Reform)

“He already has a relationship. I am single, but we have maintained a very close friendship since he did not have the restraining order. We have simply worked on it, little by little, and it has not been easy,” he said.

The violent episode that put the toxic relationship between the two singers on the radar hit the tabloids on the night of the 2009 Grammys, when Brown beat up Rihanna in a car.

It was in 2017 when he told his part about the violent act in the documentary Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, in which he revealed that Rihanna also hit him.