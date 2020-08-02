Rick and Morty 5: Rumors, Trailers and Release Date

HBO Max



Fans of the animated series Rick and Morty They waited two years for his return, as season 3 aired in October 2017 on Adult Swim. Season 4 finally debuted in November 2019, but divided into two parts, with the rest of the new episodes scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2020. So the big question is: will we have to wait two years for us to see season 5 of the show?

Everything indicates that this will not be the case. In May 2018, Adult Swim ordered 70 new episodes from the series created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. This means that if 10 episodes are calculated per season, it can be inferred that Adult Swim gave the green light to seven seasons of the show. With this guarantee, Harmon and Roiland can work with the confidence of having a clear schedule for the coming years.

One of the reasons for the delay of the new seasons Rick and Morty is that the writers of the series rewritten each episode for months to make it as surprising, unexpected and far-fetched as possible, with meta references to the series itself and other films. According to Mashable, Season 4 – the first part of which only consists of five chapters – opted for less surprising and original stories to speed up production times. Thus, there will be no longer waiting for season 5.

In fact, according to an Entertainment Weekly report from July 2019, the production of season 5 has already started, since it is estimated that an episode requires nine months of development, from the moment the idea is approved, it was write the script and you get to the finished chapter, ready to air.

“There were so many things that needed to be solved before we started Season 4, and it’s really safe to say, as Justin says, that we’re literally writing Season 5 while we’re finishing Season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule,” he explained. Harmon to EW. “Not to please anyone, but our agreement [con Adult Swim] states that if we go strong and fast [en la producción], there are options to deliver more episodes at once, “added Harmon.

Synopsis

Adult Swim has revealed nothing, for now, of the plot of season 5. If the fourth season is an indication of something, it is that Rick and Morty From now on it will explore more “serialized” frames; that is, they are developed throughout several chapters.

Cast or casting

The big hook in the series is the talented group of stars invited to bring their voices to new characters. For now, it is unknown who has been contacted to participate in season 5, although Harmon and Roiland have expressed interest in Kanye West appearing in the series; since it did not appear in the fourth season, perhaps the fifth is the expired one.

The insurances to repeat in the fifth season are those who make up the regular cast of Rick and Morty:

Justin Roiland (Rick Sánchez, Morty Smith)

Chris Parnell (Jerry Smith)

Spencer Grammer (Summer Smith)

Sarah Chalke (Beth Smith)

Tom Kenny (Squanchy)

Kari Wahlgren (Jessica)

Dan Harmon (Birdperson)

Cassie Steele (Tammy)

Trailers and behind-the-scenes videos

At the moment Adult Swim has not released the trailer for the fifth season of Rick and Morty. So it’s worth seeing the preview of the last five episodes Season 4, which will begin airing on May 3.

As the fifth season arrives, it is helpful to watch the mini episode of Rick and Morty broadcast on social networks on March 30, 2020.

Release dates

The second part of the fourth season of Rick and Morty premieres on May 3, 2020 on Adult Swim in the United States. Due to the fact that in May 2020 the plataforma de streaming HBO Max – which includes Adult Swim content – you can imagine that it can also be seen online in this service.

Season 5, if it debuts in late 2020 – November looks like a likely date – will follow this release pattern: airing on Adult Swim and available on streaming on HBO Max. Once we have confirmation of the release date of the fifth season, we will make it known in the updates of this note.

Review or criticism

We still haven’t seen season 5 of Rick and Morty. Keep visiting CNET in Spanish to read about what we think of this title.

Editor’s Note: This note is regularly updated with updated information on this title.

