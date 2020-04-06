RDJ’s Fellow Avengers & MCU Co-Stars Wish Him A Happy Birthday

RDJ’s fellow Avengers & MCU co-stars want him a cheerful birthday. As probably the most well-liked Marvel characters to have ever been delivered to life on the large display screen, Downey Jr.’s profile has grown enormously over the previous decade. Earlier than his casting as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, Downey Jr. had maintained a formidable profession as effectively, with all kinds of movies to his title. Twice nominated for Oscars, issues started to take a unique form for the Chaplin star as soon as he turned often known as Iron Man in Jon Favreau’s 2008 movie of the identical title.

Not solely did this elevated superhero standing make Downey Jr. extra recognizable than ever earlier than, however the ensuing franchise and entry into the action-packed MCU arguably remodeled the star’s profession. Whereas Downey Jr was at one level extra more likely to seem in rom-coms and dramas, the Iron Man standing meant {that a} new motion star was born. Consequently, Downey Jr. took on quite a few different movies for Marvel (together with the insanely well-liked Avengers franchise) and landed the lead position as Sherlock Holmes in Man Ritchie’s extremely profitable franchise of the identical title.

Along with his far-reaching and different fanbase, Downey Jr. additionally has an enormous community of pals in Hollywood. Given the sheer magnitude of the MCU, that is one thing of a no brainer, however seeing Twitter erupt with Happy Birthday tweets from fellow stars supplies a glimpse into how bellowed RDJ really is. Downey turned 55 on April 4, and a few of Hollywood’s largest names took the time to share their love for him. You possibly can see a small roundup of a number of the social media beneath, in addition to Downey Jr.’s personal Tweeted response to his pals and lots of well-wishers:

Although the messages are undoubtedly heartfelt, there may be, in fact, a bit humor added to the combination as effectively. Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi opted for the standard birthday greeting, although he randomly added a photograph into his Tweet of British speak present host Graham Norton. There’s little to no bodily resemblance between Norton and Downey Jr., however Waititi’s unconventional humorousness fortunately wasn’t bothered by such petty particulars. Additionally somewhat attention-grabbing is the birthday GIF despatched by Jeremy Renner. A single “R” could be seen on the fringe of the body, prompting the query: is that “R” particularly for Robert, or does Jeremy Renner have “Renner” written throughout his fire in massive gold letters? Regardless of the case, the letter got here in helpful for birthday needs.

Celebrating a birthday throughout a pandemic isn’t going to be a really perfect course of, however, fortunately, social media can supply a way by which to remain in contact. Downey Jr. is one among many who should get pleasure from a considerably subdued birthday celebration given the continuing circumstances. Nonetheless, when issues return to regular, followers can count on a wide range of anticipated initiatives, together with Sherlock Holmes 3 and an obvious cameo in Black Widow. For now, nevertheless, followers should make do with following Downey Jr. on social media and sending out a birthday want throughout this difficult time.

