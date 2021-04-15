Ratched Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far.

It is a psychological thriller television series. The series Ratched is based on the character of Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey.

Netflix officially renewed the series Ratched for Season 2. There is no official update about Ratched Season 3. Ratched Season 1 is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

Netflix gave a two-season series order to the series Ratched. Ratched Season 1 was released on 18th September 2020 on Netflix, and Ratched Season 2 will also be released on Netflix. Let’s get the complete detail about Ratched Season 2.

Ratched Season 2:

The series Ratched includes full of drama and suspense. The series Ratched follows the story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched.

The story is set in 1947 when Ratched goes to a leading psychiatric hospital in Northern California for a job.

In the hospital, some strange experiments start on the human mind. Ratched behaves as a nurse, and in the end, she finds that true monsters are made. They are not born.

You can watch the complete story on the OTT platform Netflix. Maybe in Ratched Season 2, the story will be continued.

Maybe the cast and characters of Ratched Season 1 will return in Ratched Season 2. Let’s see the expected cast of Ratched Season 2.

Ratched Season 2 Cast:

Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover – Dr. Manuel Banaga Charlie Carver as Huck Finnigan Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright Vincent D’Onofrio as Governor George Willburn Alice Englert as Nurse Dolly Amanda Plummer as Louise Jermaine Williams as Harold Annie Starke as Lily Cartwright Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood Michael Benjamin Washington as Trevor Briggs Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells

The series Ratched includes drama and a psychological thriller. Evan Romansky created the series Ratched. Ryan Murphy developed it.

The first season of the series Ratched includes eight episodes titled Pilot, Ice Pick, Angel of Mercy, Angel of Mercy – Part Two, The Dance, Got No Strings, The Bucket List, and Mildred and Edmund.

The shooting of the series Ratched Season 1 was started in Los Angeles in early 2019. We can expect Ratched Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022.

Paul Zaentz, Todd Nenninger, Eric Kovtun, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Sara Stelwagen, and Tanase Popa produced the series Ratched.

Aleen Keshishian, Margaret Riley, Jacob Epstein, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, Jennifer Salt, Sarah Paulson, Ian Brennan, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Ryan Murphy were the executive producers of the series Ratched.

Nelson Cragg, Blake McClure, Andrew Mitchell, and Simon Dennis did the cinematography of the series Ratched. Shelly Westerman, Peggy Tachdijian, Ravi Subramanian, Ken Ramos, and Danielle Wang edited the series Ratched.

Each episode of the series Ratched varies from 45 to 62 minutes. The series Ratched was made under Lighthouse Management + Media, Ryan Murphy Television, and 20th Television.

The official trailer of the series Ratched Season 1 was released on 4th August 2020. Let’s watch that trailer.

