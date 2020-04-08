Randy Newman Sums Up Quarantine Advice In Song: ‘Stay Away’

Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Randy Newman is aware of People don’t like being informed what to do, however thinks the COVID-19 quarantine is likely to be nearly as good a time as any to study.
In his new track “Keep Away” – written on the request of Southern California radio station KPCC – Newman places social distancing tips to music, in his personal inimitable fashion:
When you’re offended about one thing, let it go
If the youngsters are frightened, inform them to not be afraid
However don’t allow them to contact your face
In a short intro to his YouTube efficiency video – watch it above – Newman jokes that he was requested to do a PSA due to his “scientific background,” however determined to put in writing a track as a substitute.
After the efficiency, at his piano in fact, Newman says, “I want everybody nicely and need myself nicely to some extent. Keep secure. It’s arduous for People who don’t like being informed what to do in any respect, however on this case, you already know, let’s do it. We’ll be all proper.”
Newman additionally posted the lyrics:
Keep Away
Venus in sweatpants
That’s who you’re
And when this mess is over
I’ll purchase you a automobile
We’ll drive that automobile
So quick and to date
All of your silly buddies
Can be left behind
Avoid me
Child, hold your distance, please
Avoid me
Phrases of affection in instances like these
I’m gonna be with you 24 hours a day
Lots of people couldn’t stand that
However you possibly can
You’ll be with me 24 hours a day
What a fortunate man I’m
Avoid me
Wash your fingers
Don’t contact your face
How do you want that
Wash your fingers
Don’t contact your face
I noticed you
Thirty years collectively
And we’re nonetheless having enjoyable
As soon as we have been two,
Now we’re one
Let’s exit and get a burger
If you’re achieved, you’re achieved
Recollections of the previous
Be sort to 1 one other
Inform her you like her daily
When you’re offended about one thing, let it go
If the youngsters are frightened, inform them to not be afraid
However don’t allow them to contact your face
Don’t allow them to contact your face
