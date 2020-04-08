Randy Newman Sums Up Quarantine Advice In Song: ‘Stay Away’

Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Randy Newman is aware of People don’t like being informed what to do, however thinks the COVID-19 quarantine is likely to be nearly as good a time as any to study.

In his new track “Keep Away” – written on the request of Southern California radio station KPCC – Newman places social distancing tips to music, in his personal inimitable fashion:

When you’re offended about one thing, let it go

If the youngsters are frightened, inform them to not be afraid

However don’t allow them to contact your face

In a short intro to his YouTube efficiency video – watch it above – Newman jokes that he was requested to do a PSA due to his “scientific background,” however determined to put in writing a track as a substitute.

After the efficiency, at his piano in fact, Newman says, “I want everybody nicely and need myself nicely to some extent. Keep secure. It’s arduous for People who don’t like being informed what to do in any respect, however on this case, you already know, let’s do it. We’ll be all proper.”

Newman additionally posted the lyrics:

Keep Away

Venus in sweatpants

That’s who you’re

And when this mess is over

I’ll purchase you a automobile

We’ll drive that automobile

So quick and to date

All of your silly buddies

Can be left behind

Avoid me

Child, hold your distance, please

Avoid me

Phrases of affection in instances like these

I’m gonna be with you 24 hours a day

Lots of people couldn’t stand that

However you possibly can

You’ll be with me 24 hours a day

What a fortunate man I’m

Avoid me

Wash your fingers

Don’t contact your face

How do you want that

Wash your fingers

Don’t contact your face

I noticed you

Thirty years collectively

And we’re nonetheless having enjoyable

As soon as we have been two,

Now we’re one

Let’s exit and get a burger

If you’re achieved, you’re achieved

Recollections of the previous

Be sort to 1 one other

Inform her you like her daily

When you’re offended about one thing, let it go

If the youngsters are frightened, inform them to not be afraid

However don’t allow them to contact your face

Don’t allow them to contact your face