‘Queen of useless robots’ creates a perfect one for quarantine

YouTube star Simone Giertz, known for inventing robots that humanity will not forever remember, created a father who can support you in these difficult moments of confinement by the coronavirus

.

“I built myself a proud father. He charges me 25 ¢ for a pat on the shoulder,” says the Swedish inventor, in a tweet that immediately went viral. At the time of writing this note, the message was approaching 50,000 likes and 10,000 retweets.

Giertz published on his YouTube channel, in which he has more than 2 million followers, a video showing the steps to make the “proud dad”. In the audiovisual description he says: “I built myself a proud father because we could all use more patting on the shoulder. And in case no one has told you that they have been proud of you for a while: I’m proud of you. Yes, You! Here’s a pat on the shoulder. ”

Giertz, 29, usually builds robots and bizarre tools, which draw attention from the smiles they generate, which is not bad at all in these confined times.

But really this woman’s talent is immense. For the promotion of the Westworld television show, for example, she made a version of herself. In her networks she can be seen building a portable bed, a robot that does terrible manicures and even an alarm clock slapping you.

In 2019, Giertz went viral by parodying Elon Musk and his creations. This is how he presented “Truckla”, “the first Tesla truck in the world”.

Giertz also worked as a sports journalist for mixed martial arts and was editor of the Swedish official website Sweden.se.