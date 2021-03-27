Qubool Hai 2.0 Web Series Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers

The latest web series Qubool Hai 2.0, was released on 12th March 2021 and leaked on the same day by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers.

Qubool Hai 2.0 is now available in various video formats such as 480P, 720P, and 1080P on the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers.

The web series is also available on many other illegal piracy websites such as Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Moviesflix, Hubflix, etc.

Qubool Hai 2.0 Web Series Leaked

The user can download it easily on the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. But there is a pirated file of Qubool Hai 2.0, the original version of the web series Qubool Hai 2.0 is on Zee5.

So, the better option to watch the web series Qubool Hai 2.0 is on Zee5. You can watch the web series on Zee5 easily if you have a subscription. If you do not have any, you can buy one.

There are only two main stars in the web series Qubool Hai 2.0; Surbhi Jyoti as Zoya Farouqi and Karan Singh Grover as Asad Ahmed Khan.

The other cast and characters of Qubool Hai 2.0 include Mandira Bedi as Damini Sood, Arif Zakaria as Gen Bhakhtiyar Farouqi, Gurpeet Bedi as Sana Shaikh, Lillite Dubey as Nilofer, Saurabh Raj Jain as Hassan Farouqi, Nehalaxmi Iyer as Najma Ahmed Khan, Aryamann Seth as Ayaan Ahmed Khan, Abhishek Sharma as Zoheb Farouqi, Sonja Iris as Anika Farouqi, Priyal Gor as Aasma, Vishal Nayak, Kavita Ghai, Gulfam Khan Shalini Kapoor Sagar as Dilshad, Daksh Sharma as Rizwan Sheikh, and Vaquar Shaikh as Rashid Ahmed Khan.

Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto directed Qubool Hai 2.0. The complete web series Qubool Hai 2.0 was filmed in Belgrade. There are a total of ten episodes in Qubool Hai 2.0.

Each episode’s length is 25 minutes. The web series was created under MAJ Productions. It was released on Zee5. It was released in two formats; 576i and 1080i.

Abhigyan Jha and Mrinal Jha produced the web series Qubool Hai 2.0. The list of episodes of Qubool Hai 2.0 includes Stars Collide, Two Hearts in a Hotel, Life on the (L)edge, Flight or Flight, New Country – Old Foes, The Truth, The Search, The Proposal, Race Against Time, and Will She – Won’t She?

All episodes of Qubool Hai 2.0 have written by Mrinal Jha. Qubool Hai 2.0 is a romantic drama web series. Let’s watch the trailer of the web series Qubool Hai 2.0.

Do not forget to add a bookmark to this website and visit it daily to read the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.