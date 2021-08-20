Schmigadoon Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Schmigadoon is an American television series. Schmigadoon is a musical comedy series. The series Schmigadoon has received a great response from the audience.

The series Schmigadoon has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Schmigadoon.

Schmigadoon Season 2:

The series Schmigadoon is not renewed yet for the second season, but we expect that it will soon be renewed. The series Schmigadoon was created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

Barry Sonnenfeld directed the series Schmigadoon. Christopher Willis and Cinco Paul gave the music in the series Schmigadoon.

The series Schmigadoon was executively produced by Cinco Paul, Barry Sonnenfeld, Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer. Cecily Strong, Rose Lam, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank produced the series Schmigadoon.

The series Schmigadoon was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. The running time of each episode of the series Schmigadoon varies between 25 to 34 minutes.

The series Schmigadoon was made under Broadway Video, Out of Cinc, and Universal Television. Apple Inc. distributed the series Schmigadoon. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Schmigadoon.

Schmigadoon Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Schmigadoon Season 2 below.

Keegan-Michael Key as Josh Skinner Cecily Strong as Melissa Gimble Fred Armisen as Reverend Howard Layton Dove Cameron as Betsy McDonough Jamie Camil as Doc Jorge Lopez Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton Alan Cumming as Mayor Aloysius Menlove Ariana DeBose as Emma Tate Ann Harada as Florence Menlove Jane Krakowski as Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom Martin Short as Leprechaun Aaron Tveit as Danny Bailey

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Schmigadoon.

Schmigadoon Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the series Schmigadoon Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that the second season of the series, Schmigadoon will soon arrive somewhere in 2022.

If we get any update about the release date of the series Schmigadoon Season 2, we will add it here. It will arrive on Apple TV+.

The first season of the series Schmigadoon was released on 16th July 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Schmigadoon.

Schmigadoon Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Schmigadoon Season 2 has not arrived yet. Watch the trailer of the first season of the series Schmigadoon below.

