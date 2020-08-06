Premios Juventud will pay tribute to Selena Quintanilla

Latin stars will pay tribute to Selena, the Queen of Tex-Mex, at the Premios Juventud.

As part of the Lake Jackson-born singer’s 25th death anniversary, it is announced that there will be a special segment produced by AB Quintanilla that will include young voices from the music scene such as Karol G, Natti Natasha, Danna Paola, Ally Brooke and Greeicy.

The tribute to the missing Texan artist will be held during the gala on August 13 that will be broadcast by the Univisión network.

“Premios Juventud will celebrate 25 years of Selena’s musical legacy with the presence of AB Quintanilla and many stars,” reported the television station.

Suzette Quintanilla, sister of the singer and former drummer of Los Dinos, confirmed through her Instagram that her brother AB will be behind the musical production of the segment that is being prepared.

While AB asked fans on Instagram what songs they would like to hear from other artists and their followers began to respond.

These interpreters have shown their admiration for the Texan star, killed on March 31, 1995 by the former president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar.

The organizers of Premios Juventud reported that Anuel AA, Ozuna, Sebastián Yatra, Camilo, CNCO, Skip Marley, Cedella Marley, The Wailers, Pedro Capó, Pitbull, Manuel Turizo, Gloria Trevi, Kany García, Mau and Ricky and many more will be part of the ceremony that will be broadcast live from Miami in 2020.

In this award, the most nominated artist is J Balvin with 12 of 28 categories; followed by Karol G with 9, Bad Bunny with 8 and Anuel AA with 7.