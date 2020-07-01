Pixels receive wallpapers to celebrate LGBT + Pride

Google has started the international celebration of LGBT + Pride with the incorporation of wallpapers for their Google Pixel phones, designed by artists and allies of the movement.

The wallpapers will begin to reach users of Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 as well as ringtones with custom sounds and from YouTube artists like Genius Perfume and Siena Liggins. Users will be able to configure custom notifications with sounds from YouTube LGBTQ + creators, including Tyler Oakley and Big Freedia.

To locate the new wallpapers you just have to go to Settings, Display, Styles and Wallpapers on your cell phone and then select the “Wallpaper” section, there you will see a new collection called “Pride”, where you will find up to nine different backgrounds to use on your cell phone.

Google Duo includes an AR filter to celebrate LGBT + Pride, although in July there will be more surprises.

The company also announced that it will keep the Google Duo LGBT + Pride augmented reality (AR) filter available for Android and iOS phones at least until the end of June when the application will bring themed surprise eggs when a call is made with a Pixel cell phone.