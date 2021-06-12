Pieces of Her Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Pieces of Her is an American television series. The series Pieces of Her includes drama and thriller. The series Pieces of Her is based on a novel named Pieces of Her by Karin Slaughter.

It was published in 2018. Read the complete article to get all the details about the television series Pieces of Her.

Pieces of Her Release: Everything We Know So Far

The series Pieces of Her follows the story of Andrea. Andrea is caught during a dangerous mass shooting. It happens at a local diner.

So, Andrea witnesses her mother named Laura. Andrea starts to reveal the action taken by her mother on that day.

At that time, the entire familial relationship changes. Later, the past of her mother reappears. So, she has to escape.

During the journey, she tries to piece together the truth that her mother destroyed a long time ago. The series Pieces of Her was created by Charlotte Stoudt.

Minkie Spiro directed the series Pieces of Her. The series Pieces of Her was executively produced by Charlotte Stoudt, Minkie Spiro, Bruna Papandrea, and Lesli Linka Glatter.

The series Pieces of Her was made under Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content. Let’s see the cast of the television series Pieces of Her.

Pieces of Her Cast:

Find the cast of the series Pieces of Her below.

Toni Collette as Laura Oliver David Wenham as Jasper Queller Joe Dempsie as Nick Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver Jessica Barden as Jane Jacob Scipio as Michael Vargas Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass Calum Worthy as Jasper Terry O’Quinn as Martin Queller Nicholas Burton as Andrew Queller Mia Artemis as Young Paula Kunde

Let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming series Pieces of Her.

Pieces of Her Release Date:

The date of the upcoming American television series Pieces of Her is not released yet. We can expect the series Pieces of Her in late 2021 or early 2022.

If we get any update about the release date of the upcoming television series Pieces of Her, we will update it here. It is confirmed that the series Pieces of Her will be released on the famous OTT platform Netflix.

The shooting of the series Pieces of Her was expected to start on 16th March 2020 and complete on 17th July 2020. It was about to complete in Burnaby, British Columbia. The filming of the series Pieces of Her was started in January 2021.

It was started in Sydney, Australia. The first season of the series Pieces of Her will include 8 episodes. It was announced on 5th February 2019.

There is no update about the second season of the series Pieces of Her. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming television series Pieces of Her.

Pieces of Her Trailer:

The trailer of the series Pieces of Her is not released yet. If the trailer of the series Pieces of Her releases, we will mention it here. The series Pieces of Her is based on a novel of the same name. Let’s watch the trailer of it.

