Trusted Captcha Entry Jobs in 2021 – Best Easy Typing Job Online

The trend of online money making is increasing, and because of that, there are many sources to work online and get paid.

All types of jobs are available online, which helps you to get extra money. One of the trusted and easiest sources of earn money online is Captcha solving job.

It is a very simple job, and anyone can do it easily and get paid. Most people are doing this as a part-time job.

To work for it, you only need a smartphone or laptop with an internet connection. It is the basic need to do the work of Captcha solving.

Trusted Captcha Entry Jobs in 2021:

There are many websites on the internet that are genuine and legit, and those websites pay off from time to time.

The main question is, what is Captcha? Well, a Captcha is a human verification test. It checks whether you are a human or a robot.

The user can money by solving Captcha online. You can earn around 50 INR to 150 INR for solving around 1000 Captchas. If you work for more, you will get more money.

Let’s talk about the trusted Captcha entry jobs in 2021.

Here we mentioned the list of top Captcha entry job websites on the internet that are genuine and legit, and it really pays off based on the work. Let’s see.

1. Captcha2Cash:

You visit the website Captcha2Cash at captcha2cash.org. You will get paid by solving Captcha online, and the website Captcha also provides you the data entry work.

Captcha2Cash is a trusted website, and it pays off based on your work. Captcha2Cash is a hassle-free and easy-to-work job.

To access Captcha2Cash, you will need to download the software of this website Captcha2Cash and signup there. After creating an account on the website Captcha2Cash, you will see the tutorial of the work.

Watch the tutorial and start working. The website Captcha2Cash pays 100 INR for solving 1000 captchas. You can withdraw money through Perfect Money and Payza from the website Captcha2Cash.

There are only two payment options available to withdraw the money. There are many advantages of using the website Captcha2Cash.

It includes the speedy flow of the images, hassle-free work, any time payment available, multiple images on the same tab, operates multiple accounts at a time, etc.

These are the main advantages of using the website Captcha2Cash. If we get any other update about the website Captcha2Cash, we will add them here.

2. Captcha Typers:

You can access the website Captcha Typers at captchatypers.com. It is a genuine website. To work with the website Captcha Typers, you have to create an account on the website Captcha Typers and start working.

Captcha Typers is one of the genuine and legit Captcha entry work websites. Many people are working with Captcha Typers and get paid.

You can also get their admin panel for free. You just have to send a mail to [email protected] in order to get the admin panel for free.

After sending the mail, you will get a confirmation mail, and it will include your admin panel. There are many scammers on the internet that provides you free admin panel but do not trust them; you only have an official platform.

You can get up to 150 INR for solving 1000 captchas. There are four payment methods available on the website Captcha Typers to withdraw the money.

It includes Neteller, Payaza, Web Money, and Perfect Money. Among the four, Neteller is the best payment method. If we get any other update about the website Captcha Typers, we will update it here.

3. Kolotibablo

Kolotibablo is one of the popular captcha-solving jobs online. You can visit the website Kolotibablo at kolotibablo.com.

Kolotibablo is a stable job for everyone and everywhere. There are many advantages of using the website Kolotibablo.

It includes stability, liquidity, and accuracy. Kolotibablo is a very old website and one of the trusted websites. They are not planning to go anywhere.

You can track your work and payments with the help of an accurate statistics system. You can instantly withdraw your earned money to various payment systems, and also you will be able to send it to another account.

You can earn around 8000 INR to 16000 INR per month by working with Kolotibablo. There are six payment options available to withdraw the money on Kolotibablo. It includes Bitcoins, Payaza, Litecoins, AdvCash, PayPal, and Yandex Money. If we get any other update about Kolotibablo, we will add them here.

4. MegaTypers:

MegaTypers is one of the popular captcha-solving websites. It is very easy to use MegaTypers. Anyone can work with MegaTypers.

You can visit MegaTypers at megatypers.com. They are looking for typers from around the world. You just have to do it work with MegaTypers, and it only requires a computer with an internet connection.

You will need the ability to type at least 10 words per minute, and it is very easy. Their schedules are flexible, so you can work according to your time.

Minimum working hours are one and maximum as you can on MegaTypers. In MegaTypers, you get paid based on your typing speed, which means the quicker you type, the more you will get paid.

The top typers of MegaTypers earn around 100 USD to 250 USD per month. You can get 0.45 USD per 1000 images, and it can go upto 1.5 USD.

It is very easy and reliable. There are many payment options available on MegaTypers to withdraw money. It includes Paypal WebMoney, Payza, Debit Cards, Bank Checks, Perfect Money, and Western Union.

To work with MegaTypers, you will have to create an account on MegaTypers and start working. If we get any other update about MegaTypers, we will add them here.

5. 2Captcha:

2Captcha is a very simple captcha solving website that is legit and pays off based on your work. It is one of the genuine websites ever.

2Captcha is a popular image recognition website because it increases the chance of your earning. There is no limit to the work.

You can access 2Captcha at 2captcha.com. It will start from 0.5 USD for 1000 solved captchas. 2Captcha provides home data entry work.

There are many prons of 2Captcha. It includes instant payment, and it is very to start. The rate of 1000 normal captchas is 0.3 USD and 1.01 USD for 1000 ReCaptchas.

The solving should be 10 seconds for normal captchas, and for captchas, it is 21 seconds. 2Captcha takes less than 8 seconds to load two captchas.

There are six payment methods to withdraw the money on 2Captcha. It includes Debit cards, Bitcoin, Payaza, AdvCash, AirTM, and Perfect Money. If we get any other update about 2Captcha, we will add them here.

6. ProTypers

ProTypers is currently accessible at protypers.com. ProTypers is a genuine website. They do pay but make sure that you do not get the account banned.

ProTypers is the best website to do a part-time job. ProTypers is very similar to MegaTypers. Many details of both websites are the same, and both are legitimate.

ProTypers is the best for data entry specialists. You can earn around 15000 INR per month by solving the captchas on ProTypers.

You can join ProTypers from any corner of the world. They are accepting requests from all around the world. You just have to sign up on ProTypers, and fill out the required details.

A beginner can earn around 50 INR, and an experienced can earn around 100 INR for solving 1000 captchas.

A minimum earning is required for the payout on ProTyper. There are many payment methods available on ProTypers to withdraw the earned money.

It includes WebMoney, Debit Cards, Bank Cheques, Perfect Money, Payza, and Western Union. To withdraw the money from Western Union, a minimum payout is required of 7000 INR, and for all other payment methods, it is 200 INR. If we get any other update about ProTypers, we will add them here.

7. FastTypers

You can visit FastTypers at fasttypers.org. FastTypers is one of the best captcha-solving websites. FastTypers appreciate the work of their workers.

They pay the workers based on their work and FastTypers offers the extra money if you the work at night – 12 AM to 5 AM.

You can earn around 150 INR for solving 1000 captchas. FastTypers processes the payment on Wednesday or Tuesday.

There are many payments methods available on FastTypers. It includes Perfect Money, Indian Banks Transfer, Web Money, and PayPal.

To work with FastTypers, you will require a minimum of 85% accuracy and solve the captcha within 30 seconds. If we get any update or news about FastTypers, we will add it here.

8. PixProfit

PixProfit is a captcha-solving website. You can visit PixProfit at pixprofit.com. By working with PixProfit, you will get the best work from home experience.

The registration of PixProfit is now closed. You have to keep an eye on the registration process. It is because they are having enough workers.

If you can register yourself PixProfit, you can get extra money compared to other websites. You can get extra money if you work with 95% accuracy.

You will get paid around 150 INR for 1000 images on PixProfit. There are many payment options available on PixProfit.

It includes Paypal, Payza, and Web Money. Along with them, Paypal is the most used and trusted payment option. To work with PixProfit, you have to create an account on PixProfit.

There is a minimum payment rule on PixProfit. You have to do a payout of a minimum of 3 USD on PixProfit. There are also two other payment options. It includes Liberty Reserve and Alert Pay.

It is a very simple and easy job, and typing is simple. But sometimes, there are difficult captchas that can not be solved easily. You have to be prepared for those types of captchas.

You can get upto 3 USD per hour on PixProfit. PixProfit is a legit website. To work for PixProfit, English alphabet knowledge is required. If we get any other update about PixProfit, we will add them here.

9. Qlinkgroup

The user can visit Qlinkgroup at qlinkgroup.com. To work with Qlinkgroup, you have to download software. The software will support the website Qlinkgroup.

This website will give you the admin panel for free. There are no charges to get an admin panel if you use this website.

Would you please not pay money to anyone who asks you to pay for the admin panel? There is no charge to get the admin panel.

If you work with Qlinkgroup, you will get paid every week. Yes, there is a weekly payout method on Qlinkgroup. It is the best advantage to use Qlinkgroup.

Qlinkgroup includes two words captcha service. The words are case-sensitive. There is a target-based work on Qlinkgroup. You have to complete around 800 captchas per week in order to get the payment.

Qlinkgroup is a genuine and trusted website, and you can work with them easily. Qlinkgroup is very easy to use, and the payout is also very simple and reliable.

You can get the payment by Payza or Paypal. You have to choose among the two at the time of withdrawing. If we get any other update about Qlinkgroup, we will add them here.

10. Lionbridge Smart Crowd

Lionbridge Smart Crowd is currently accessible at ai.lionbridge.com. You have to complete the sign-up process to work with Lionbridge Smart Crowd.

There are many job options available on Lionbridge Smart Crowd. Recently, Lionbridge Smart Crowd becomes part of Lionbridge Virtual Solutions Pattern.

Lionbridge Smart Crowd includes a great payment plan. You can earn around 40 INR for solving 1000 captchas.

There is only one payment option available on Lionbridge Smart Crowd. It includes Paypal. So, make sure that you are using Paypal or not; if not, then first create an account on Paypal and start working with Lionbridge Smart Crowd.

It is because you can get your earned money only with Paypal. Lionbridge Smart Crowd is a legit platform. It is one of the trusted platforms to earn money online. If we get any other update about Kibup, we will add them here.

11. Kibup

Kibup is the best platform to earn money online by solving captchas. It is the best-known platform to earn money online.

You can get some extra money by working with Kibup. It is a genuine platform and very easy to use. To work with Kibup, you just have to create an account on Kibup.

And after that, you can start working with Kibup. You can get around 2 USD for 1000 captcha solving. There is only one payment method available on Kibup.

It includes Webmoney. So, you have to make sure that you are using Webmoney or not. If not, then first create an account on Webmoney because it is the only option to get your earned money.

The best advantage of using Kibup is the payout time. You can get your payment on a daily basis. You will receive your payment within 12 hours of the order.

Captchas available on Kibup are case-sensitive. The minimum payout is 5 USD. Kibup offers you the highest rate in Captcha jobs. If we get any other update about Kibup, we will add them here.

FAQs about Captcha Solving Websites:

The trend of captcha-solving jobs is increasing day by day. Because of that, many people are asking about the best job to do online – captcha solving jobs.

1. Is Captcha Solving Jobs are Genuine?

Yes, if you find out the genuine platforms that we have mentioned above. If you use the above-listed platforms, you will surely get paid.

If you regularly work on those platforms, then you can earn a good amount of money. The payout may increase based on the speed and quality of your work.

2. Is Captcha Solving Jobs are legal?

Yes, it is totally legal. It is only if you pay the taxes of your income. There are many scammers are on the internet.

There are many people that only do a captcha-solving job, and they are earning a good amount of money. It is because anyone can do this job at any time and anywhere.

You just have to make sure that you are working on a trusted and genuine website. It is because there are so many fake websites that do not pay you for your work, and instead of paying, they steal your important details.

Please stay away from that kind of fake website. Use only genuine and trusted websites. Captcha solving jobs are for all the students, mothers, etc., they can do the job in their free time and earn some extra money.

We have mentioned the highest-paying captcha solving websites above. They all are legitimate websites, and you can earn decent money with the above-listed websites.

It is totally safe to open and work with them. They will not steal your personal information. Many people around the world are earning more than 200 USD per month with captcha solving work. If we get any other update about the online captcha solving websites, we will add them here.

