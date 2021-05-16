tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in – TTD 300 Rs Ticket Online Booking 2021 Tirupati Balaji Special Darshan Timing Slot

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the TTD board has decided to close the Tirumala temple, and also they canceled the online booking for some period of time.

But now, the online booking is started again. The temple is currently closed, and no one can visit the temple physically because of the rise of coronavirus cases.

Read the complete article to get all the details about the TTD online booking 2021. The user can book the time slot for the online darshan and laddu bookings.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams temple’s special entry darshan timing is 9:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

There are two main official websites to register for or online booking of the special darshan at the Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams.

TTD Special Darshan Timing Slot Booking

Find the time slot for the TTD Special Darshan Booking.

09:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 12:00 PM 01:00 PM 02:00 PM 03:00 PM 04:00 PM 05:00 PM

Let’s talk about the steps for the registration for TTD online services.

TTD Darshan Online Services 2021 Highlights

Name of Temple Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams TTD Darsan Online Ticket Booking Price Rs. 300 TTD Laddu Order Method Online Special Entry Darshan Timing Morning 9:00 AM to Evening 5:00 PM Official Website www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in

ttdsevaonline.com

How to Book a Slot for the Special Darshan TTD:

Open the official website of TTD. On the homepage, you will find “Online Seva”, click on it. The instruction page will appear. Read all the instructions carefully and tick on agree on the button. Click on the continue button. The dropdown menu containing various Seva will appear along with timing slots. The fare of the ticket will also appear on the same page. Only two persons are allowed per slot. Select the timings and date, and click on the continue button. On the next page, the form will appear. Fill in all the required details such as full name, gender, age, photo ID proof, ID card number, email address, mobile number, etc. After filling the form, click on the continue button. The user can also select the no. of laddus and also hundi. After the completion, you will find all the required details such as seva performing time, pilgrims names, contact details, darshan details, gothra, etc. After checking all the details, click on the pay now button. There are two payment gateways; Federal Bank Payment Gateway and HDFC Payment Gateway. Select the payment gateway and click on the pay now button. You can make payment via Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking, and UPI. After the successful payment, you will receive an acknowledgment letter for the same.

The user can also book other temples darshan online for free using the same website. Let’s talk about it.

How to Book Other Temples Darshan Online For Free:

Find the steps to book the time slot for other temples darshan.

Open the official website of TTD. On the homepage, click on other temples darshan. The user can select the respective temple from the drop-down menu. Choose the timing slot via the calendar. Click on the continue button. Fill out all the necessary information such as pilgrim name, photo ID proof, age, gender, ID card number, etc. Enter your email ID and mobile number. Click on the continue button and the ticket will download because the registration or booking is free for the other temples. So, the payment will appear.

There are so many bookings available on the official website of TTD. The user can also book the TTD Kalyanamandapam – marriage hall on TTD’s official website.

There is a nominal cost of a special darshan online on the Tirupati Balaji website. You will have to pay 300 INR for the special darshan online on the portal.

There is no separate website for the laddu prasadam booking. The user can book for the laddu prasadam along with the special darshan booking.

You can also donate on the official website of TTD. There is a separate section for that. The user will have to pay for every service they selected on the official website of TTD.

If you book the special darshan for 300 INR, you will get two free laddus as a prasad. If you want more, you will have to pay for it.

Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams VIP Special Darshan Entry

The user can book the slot online for 3 months to 3 hours for the special darshan of Tirupati Balaji temple.

If you want extra laddu, you will have to pay 25 INR for each extra laddu. If you book two tickets, you will get four laddus.

The person below 10 years and above 60 years can not book their tickets for the special darshan. They can not even book a 300 INR ticket for the darshan of Tirupati Balaji.

There is also VIP special darshan entry. You just have to pay more for the VIP special darshan entry at Tirupati Balaji temple.

There are three types of laddus; proktham laddu, asthanam laddu, and kalyanotsavam laddu. Proktham laddu’s weight is 175 grams.

Asthanam laddu’s weight is 750 grams and an extra laddu will cost 50 INR. Kalyanotsavam laddu is extra laddu. It will cost 200 INR. If we get any update about the services available on the TTD online portal, we will add it here.

There are so many services available on the official website of TTD such as darshan, accommodation, Seva, prasadam, etc.

If you want to use any of the above-listed services of Tirupati Balaji temple, you will have to book for the respective service on the official website of TTD.

Tirupati Balaji Laddu Online Purchase 2021

The timing slot of the special darshan of Tirupati Balaji temple changes every year. Complete all the processes online before visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple.

There is also an app for TTD online services. The user can download the TTD online services app from Playstore.

Download the app and install it and start using the service available on the TTD online service app. All the services available on the official TTD online portal, are also available on the mobile app.

The special darshan timing for the Tirupati Balaji temple is from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM. There are two main websites of TTD; www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in and ttdsevaonline.com.

The complete process for luddu order and special darshan booking for Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams is made available online only.

