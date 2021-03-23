Paurashpur Season 2 Release Date, Plot, and Everything We Know.

Paurashpur Season 2 is not announced yet. The first season of the web series Paurashpur has been released recently. We expect that Paurashpur Season 2 will also come.

The web series Paurashpur is based on historical events. It is a Hindi language periodic web series. Read this till the end to get full details about Paurashpur Season 2.

The cast of Paurashpur Season 1 includes Annu Kapoor as Bhadrapratap Singh, Milind Soman as Boris, Shilpa Shinde as Queen Meerawati, Shaheer Sheikh as Veer Singh, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal as Prince Ranveer, Anant Joshi as Prince Aditya, Sahil Salathia as Bhanu, Poulomi Das as Kala, Kashish Rai, and Ashmita Bakshi.

Paurashpur Season 2 Release Date

We hope that the same cast of Paurashpur Season 1 will return in Paurashpur Season 2. In Paurashpur Season 1, there were seven episodes titled Paurashpur – Kingdom of Patriarchy, Nakaabposh – The Mysterious Kidnapper, Kala Ranveer – Not a Love Story, Boris – The Gender Politics, Ujale Baaz – The Secret Hawk, Nayantara – Legend of the Missing Queen, and Vidroh – The Uprising.

The announcement of Paurashpur Season 1 was made on 15th October 2020 by ALT Balaji. The web series Paurashpur Season 1 was released on 29th December 2020.

If season 2 announces, then it will be released at the end of 2021 or at the starting of 2022. The teaser of Paurashpur Season 1 was released on 6th December 2020.

Paurashpur Season 1 was written by Baljit Singh Chaddha, Ranveer Pratap Singh, and Rajesh Tripathi. Sachindra Vats directed it. Sachin Mohite produced it. The complete series Paurashpur Season 1 was made under Jaasvand Entertainment.

Paurashpur Season 1 is available on ALT Balaji and Zee5. It is available in two formats HDTV and 1080i. If the user wants to watch the web series Paurashpur, they have to purchase a subscription because it is necessary to watch any content on Zee5 and ALT Balaji.

Most of the reviewers have criticized the story of the web series Paurashpur. They gave negative reviews about Paurashpur Season 1. The reviewers also said that there is limitless sexual content in Paurashpur Season 1, which is not a good thing. It seems the overuse of sexual content.

Each episode of Paurashpur Season 1 contains 20 to 30 minutes. The running time of the complete web series Paurashpur is around 139 minutes.

The complete web series Paurashpur is available only in the Hindi language, and maybe the second season of Paurashpur will also be released in the Hindi language only.

The user can also watch Paurashpur Season 2 in English subtitles. The subtitle is available on the internet, and anyone can find it easily. Suhas Rane gave the soundtracks in Paurashpur Season 1, and Monty Sharma gave the background score in the web series.

The dialogues in Paurashpur Season 1 were written by Ranveer Pratap Singh. Paurashpur Season 1 is also available for free on several illegal torrent websites, but it is not safe to use it.

So, we suggest that you should watch the web series Paurashpur or any content on the legal OTT platform or in Theatres only; otherwise, you might get put into trouble.

Find the trailer of the web series Paurashpur Season 1 below. It was released on 8th December 2020.

