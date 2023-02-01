Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese sci-fi and drama television series. The series Alice in Borderland includes sci-fi, thriller, drama, action, and mystery.

The series Alice in Borderland has received a great response from the audience. It has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Alice in Borderland.

Alice in Borderland Season 2:

The series Alice in Borderland follows the story of a group of bored delinquents. They are moved to a parallel dimension as part of a survival game.

The series Alice in Borderland is based on the original graphic novel titled Alice in Borderland by Haro Aso by Shogakukan Inc. The series was written by Haro Aso, Yasuko Kuramitsu, Shinsuke Sato, and Yoshiki Watabe.

It was directed by Shinsuke Sato. It stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Yuki Morinaga, Keita Machida, Ayame Misaki, Nijiro Murakami, Yutaro Watanabe, Sho Aoyagi, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, and Aya Asahina.

Alice in Borderland Season 1 includes eight episodes. The running time of each episode of the series Alice in Borderland ranges from 41 to 52 minutes.

It was executively produced by Kaata Sakamoto. It was produced by Akira Morii. The series Alice in Borderland was made under Robot Communication Inc. Netflix distributed the series, Alice in Borderland.

The series Alice in Borderland has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see whether the second season of the series Alice in Borderland is confirmed or canceled.

Alice in Borderland Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

After the release of the first season of the series Alice in Borderland, Netflix announced Alice in Borderland Season 2.

So, Alice in Borderland Season 2 has been officially confirmed. Alice in Borderland Season 2 will soon be released on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Alice in Borderland, we will update it here.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of Alice in Borderland Season 2 below.

Kento Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi Yuki Morinaga as Chota Segawa Keita Machida as Daikichi Karube Nijiro Murakami as Shuntaro Chishiya Sho Aoyagi as Aguni Morizono Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann Rizuna Dori Sakurada as Suguru Niragi Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina Shuntaro Yanagi as Takatora Samura – The Last Boss Nobuaki Kaneko as Takeru Danma – Hatter Ayame Misaki as Saori Shibuki Yutaro Watanabe as Kodai Tatta Mizuki Yoshida as Asahi Kujo Kina Yazaki as Momoka Inoue Tsuyoshi Abe as Keiichi Kuzuryū

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Alice in Borderland.

Alice in Borderland Season 1 Review:

Alice in Borderland Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Alice in Borderland will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Alice in Borderland, we have seen that Usagi and Arisu watch a few videos recorded by Asahi, who had died in between the game.

Later, in them, Asahi, as well as Momoka, reveal that they are dealers, players who organize games in order to extend their visas.

After that, in one video, the pair goes to an underground lair filled with gamemasters. Usagi, as well as Arisu, tries to locate the lair, and only search for a pile of executed gamemasters, and Kuina as well as Chishiya, who have also found the base and also the fact that the gamemasters were actually players.

On the other hand, a woman named Mira comes, and she introduces a new set of games to collect face cards. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the plot of the second season of the series Alice in Borderland will start where the first season left off. It is because there is very little chance of a fresh start to the series Alice in Borderland.

If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series Alice in Borderland, we will add it here.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Alice in Borderland Season 2 hasn’t been declared yet. We can expect the second season of the series Alice in Borderland in early 2023 or mid-2023 on Netflix.

Alice In Borderland. Season 2 is CONFIRMED! pic.twitter.com/SuAMbkhsFa — Netflix Updates (@NetflxUpdates) May 19, 2021

Alice in Borderland Season 1 was released on 10th December 2020 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Alice in Borderland, we will update it here.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Alice in Borderland Season 2 hasn’t arrived yet. It seems that it will soon be released by Netflix. Find the official trailer of the series Alice in Borderland below. It was released on 29th October 2020 by Netflix. Let’s watch it.

Where to Watch Alice in Borderland?

The series Alice in Borderland has arrived on Netflix. Alice in Borderland Season 2 will soon be released on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Alice in Borderland Worth Watching?

Yes, the series Alice in Borderland is worth watching. The story of the series Alice in Borderland is amazing and it is totally worth watching.

The series Alice in Borderland has received great reviews from critics. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in Alice in Borderland?

There are a total of eight episodes in the series Alice in Borderland. We expect that Alice in Borderland Season 2 will also include a total of eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Check out this website frequently to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website.