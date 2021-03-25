Scam 1992 season 2 release date in India – What to expect

There is no doubt that scam 1992 has been favorite web series for everyone. I suggest you watch all the scam 1992 web series because you will love it surely.

Do you know that scam 1992 series are based on Satya occurrence? If you want to watch the full show, go and watch it on sony liv.

The whole story of scam 1992 is following the real-life of Harshad Mehta. Harshad Mehta basically lives in Gujrat. I guess you may know Harshad Mehta.

He is the main focus of web series, and his stories in this web series are liked much. Season 1 of scam 1992 has been disclosed already that has been loved very much.

Scam 1992 season 2 Release date

Finally, after waiting a long time, the shooting of scam 1992 season 2 started a few months ago. The release date of scam 1992 season 2 is not declared yet.

This time, the season is releasing very soon. Stay connects with us to know the latest news about the scam 1992 season 2. It is doubtless that season 2 will be exciting than season 1.

The cast of scam 1992

Prateek Gandhi will act as Harshad Mehta, Shreya dhanwantary working as such Dalal, Hemant Kher as Ashwin Mehta, jay Upadhyaya is acting as prana Seth and Anjali Barot as Jyoti Mehta. Jyoti Mehta is the wife of Harshad Mehta. Also, the Kartik Krishnan will act as chandraswami.

The viewers are expecting the success of season 2 after hitting season 1 of scam 1992. The entire information regarding season 2 will be uploaded soon on this site. Keep visiting us for all new information.

The first season with a strong storyline won the heart of the audience. That’s why people are more excited to watch the scam 1992 season 2. To taste season 2, watch the real-life story in season 1. If you have not watched season 1, there is no reason to enjoy the scam 1992 season 2.

There are different types of rising and falls in season 1. Maybe, Harshad Mehta will dig into another scam that has even been in India.

Maybe season 2 is spicier than season 1. All we can do is wait for season 2. We are sure it will be fantastic and proper exciting to hit the blockbuster shows.

Scam 1992 season 2 is the only reason for season 1 success. After the immense success of scam 1992 season 1, directors or makes thought to make another one. The announcement of season 2 will be soon in few weeks.

It is right that you guys are waiting a lot, but it will be a joy to watch season 2 after a long wait. After all, it’s Harshad Mehta’s real-life story; how can we guys miss this. But trust me, there will be something spicy in season 2.