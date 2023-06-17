Patria Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything You Need To Know

Patria is a Spanish historical drama series whose season 1 was released on 27th September 2020. And season 1 has had a highly positive impact on their audiences, as it has an excellent IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10. And, after that, the fans are excited to know about Patria season 2, whose happening still needs to be confirmed by the makers.

So, this article will discuss all the essential information about Patria season 2, including its release date, storyline, cast members, and much more.

Moreover, the series is written by Aitor Gabilondo and directed by Oscar Pedraza and Felix Viscarret. The series has famous cast members, such as Elena Irureta, Mikel Laskurain, Jon Olivare, Ane Gabarain, etc. And the storyline follows mainly a story of two women’s friends who are very close to each other.

So, now let’s learn about Patria season 2 by knowing the name of all the cast members.

Patria Season 2 Cast Member:

When selecting cast members, the makers must choose the personality that fits their roles because fans love to see the perfect characters in an ideal position. And that was perfectly done by the director of the Patria series.

Now, if we are talking about the Patria season 2 cast member, then the production team still needs to share something about the same. Still, there is a high possibility that they will not make any changes to the list of characters given below.

Elena Irureta as Bittori

Loreto Mauleón as Arantxa

Ane Gabarain as Miren

Susana Abaitua as Nerea

Mikel Laskurain as Joxian

Íñigo Aranbarri as Xabier

Alvar Gordejuela as Juancar

José Ramón Soroiz as Txato

Eneko Sagardoy as Gorka

Fernando Guallar as Quique

Begoña Maestre as Aránzazu

Jon Olivares as Joxe Mari

Patria Season 1 Storyline Overview:

Patria is one of the heart-winning series whose every scene has some emotional attachment to the fan’s feelings. Season 1 was released on 27th September 2020, with consisting of eight episodes in it.

The series mainly follows the lifestyle of two women’s families who are too close to each other. However, a sudden incident in which a Basque attack killed one’s husband negatively impacts their families and friends.

But the writer perfectly narrates the ending of Patria, as they have added all the situation thoughtfully, where both the women again come close to each other after sharing their pains, and it looks like the writers have added a unique turn and twist within just eight episodes of the series.

Have you watched #Patria yet? This is what the critics think of the new Spanish drama series, and why should watch it. pic.twitter.com/0J6MNbdksG — HBO Max Nordic (@HBOMaxNordic) October 23, 2020

And, it was a happy ending, as both families have removed all the conflicts that would arise between them and again stand with each other and are ready to fight other wars together.

Patria Season 2 Expected Storyline:

It is almost 1.5 years of Patria season 1, and we haven’t heard anything about Patria season 2. Also, the fans are much more excited about its season 2s storyline. Still, until any final declaration from the maker’s side, we cannot share anything about the forthcoming season. But we are trying to make some assumptions based on Patria season 1s storyline.

So at the end of season 1, we see that both families are coming together as their conflicts start to be solved, and the two women have shared their feelings of pain and loss.

Thus, season 2 may come up with a few new faces, and a conflict between both families may arise or cause the loss of other close and dear family members; anything could happen in the forthcoming season.

But as I said earlier, we cannot share any exact information about season 2 until the maker’s final announcement.

Patria Season 2 List of Episodes:

Currently, the makers are still deciding whether to renew Patria season 2. In between this scenario, the audiences are excited to know about the number of episodes the Patria upcoming season will carry. So, for their satisfaction, here we are assuming that season 2 also may have eight episodes, just like season 1.

But we need more information to share the final number of episodes. Here we would like to add the list of episodes of Patria season 1s along with its actual titles, which helps the viewers to know about the entire episodes just by reading its title lists.

Episode 01: “Benign October”

Episode 02: “Encounter.”

Episode 03: “Last Snacks”

Episode 04: “Txato, Entzun”

Episode 05: “The Land of the Silent”

Episode 06: “Homelands and Follies”

Episode 07: “Bloody Bread.”

Episode 08: “Sunday Morning”

Patria Season 2 Release Date:

Patria is one of the perfectly created series, whose starting and ending were superbly written by the writer who explained everything using eight episodes which was a difficult task.

.@HBO Europe’s PATRIA, based on @FernandoArambur’s novel, debuts in 62 countries, including the U.S., on May 17. The series tells a story of the Spanish Basque Country threatened by the separatist terrorism of ETA, through the eyes of two families: https://t.co/Nnkp2NLvTB pic.twitter.com/zojxm4yw8b — HBO PR (@HBOPR) March 12, 2020

But now, if we talk about Patria season 2, we have a bit of disappointing news for the fans as they have been waiting for the announcement of season 2 for almost 1.5 years, but the makers haven’t shared any hint about the happening of season 2. So, the viewers must wait a few more months to know precisely about the Patria season 2s release date.

Where to Watch Patria Season 2?

Many fans still need the absolute watching platform for the Patria series. So, for their awareness, I am sharing a few platform lists where they can easily connect with the Patria series.

First of all, HBO is the official streaming platform for the Patria series, where they have released its first season. Other than this, fans can watch the entire Patria season 1 from Hulu and another most-watched streaming platform named Amazon Prime Videos.

FAQs:

Is Patria based on a true story?

The Entire Patria series is based on a real story, a situation during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.

What town is Patria Set?

The true patria happened in areas like Elgoibar, San Sebastian, etc., but the location in the series is a fictional place in a Basque country.

Patria Season 2 Trailer:

Unfortunately, we have not yet received any updates about the Patria season 2s happening, even though we are unsure whether it will happen.

But please don’t worry, guys, until any confirmation about Patria Season 2; you can take a re-look at the trailer of Patria Season 1, which is given below.

Final Words:

Patria is one of the tremendous historical drama-based series in which a well-known writer outstandingly wrote Aitor Gabilondo and directed by Oscar Pedraza and Felix Viscarret. The Patria is the Latin language whose initial meaning is homeland or fatherland, and it was initially taken from the novel Fernando Aramburu wrote.

The Patria season 1 is gaining much appreciation and love from its audience, and also all the fans are spreading their love to each of the cast members who have performed so well in the entire series. And, now, after the release of season 1 on 27th September 2020, the fans are highly demanding season 2. But the makers have yet to make any plan regarding the same, so they still need a few more months to make a final announcement.

So, here we have shared all our information for Patria season 2, including their cast member details, storylines, release date, etc. We still have to wait for final confirmation from their production team sides.

