American Born Chinese Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

American Born Chinese is a newly released American action comedy series created by Kelvin Yu. American Born Chinese’s entire season was released on the same date, i.e., on 24th May 2023, with eight episodes; and after just a few days of the whole series season 1, the fans want to know about season 2, whose renewed is yet not final by their production team.

Thus, this article will share all the essential information about American Born Chinses Season 2, including its release date, cast members, trailers, and much more.

But before that, I would like to share the IMDb rating of American Born Chinese season 1, which is 7.2 out of 10, which is impressive.

The American Born Chinese story mainly follows the storyline of a teenage boy named Jin Wand, a son belongs to a Chinese family trying to set his life after shifting to another place, and the writers have mentioned the situation that a boy is suffering from handling their school, as well as home life. This is just a glimpse of the series; now, to know more and exact information about the American Born Chinese series season 2, stay connected with this article till the end.

American-Born Chinese Season 2 Cast Member:

American Born Chinese has received a great response from the audience, and not only that, but the fans have also praised the performance of all the featured artists.

So, the Below mentioned star cast may return for the American-Born Chinese Season 2.

Ben Wang as Jin Wang

Yeo Yann Yann as Christine Wang

Ke Huy Quan as Jamie Yao

Stony Blyden as Andy

Chin Han as Simon Wang

Sydney Taylor as Amelia

Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin

Jimmy Liu as Wei-Chen

Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong

Brian Huskey as Mr. Larkins

David Bloom as Josh

Mahi Alam as Anuj

Justin Jarzombek as Travis

Josh Duvendeck as Danny

Ronny Chieng[a] as Ji Gong

Sophie Reynolds as Ruby

Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang

Brian Le as Zhu Bajie

Larry Bates as Coach Garrett

Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang

James Hong as Jade Emperor

Lisa Lu as Ni Yang

Rosalie Chiang as Suzy Nakamura

Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan

Jimmy O. Yang as Ao Guang

American Born Chinese Season 1 Storyline Overview:

American Born Chinses series is one of the recently released American action comedy series created by Kelvin Yu. The series’ storyline is unique, as it tells the story of a teenage boy named Jin Wang who is facing many difficulties balancing his schooling life and home life after shifting to another place.

Jin Wang is uncomfortable and feels his life is so challenging; as he is unaware of what he wants to achieve, he struggles to find his life’s actual purpose. But, after meeting with Wei-Chen, who is also from America and came to Chinese to find another way of living a life, it created a more competitive situation for Jin Wang.

But within no time, everyone came to know about the reality of Wei-Chen’s family background, and everyone is in shock to see that Wei-Chen belongs to a royal family, a son of Sun Wukong, the monkey king, and a well-known figure of Chinese literature.

After spending some time in a high school with other kids, Wei-Chen comes to know about the intention of Bull Demon, as they are planning to do something big this time, and he immediately packs the things and starts another journey to catch those evils and stops them from doing any destroy.

On the other side, Wei-Chen already knows that he needs some ordinary person who can support and guide him differently, and he finds Jin, a suitable person, and requests him to come up with him so that they can stop the evils plan before it worsens.

American Born Chinese Season 2 Expected Storyline:

Before discussing the spoiler for the American Born Chinese Season 2, we would like to share a talk from the co-producer of the series, as he said that they would bring season 2, as they love to share Chinese mythology and its related thing with others people.

Let’s try to get some hints based on American Born Chinese Season 2. So, the fans believe that the makers will train Jin well and make him a more powerful character in season 2.

Plus, as per the hint given by the co-producer during an interview, we are also expecting some new characters that will play some Mythical Chinese figure roles for the series.

In a nutshell, there are 99% of chance of the happening of American Born Chinses season 2, and it will bring a new story, and ofcourse we get an opportunity to learn about Chinese mythical. Still, you must wait a few months to know the exact upcoming season’s storyline.

American Born Chinese Season 2 Release Date:

We have yet to receive any confirmed news about the happening of season 2, and the main reason behind that is that season 1 was recently released on 24th May 2023. The production team needs a few more months to know about the fan’s reviews for season 1.

Hence, the American Born Chinese season 2 might be released in the year 2024, but still, the news needs to be confirmed.

Do you know where to Watch American Born Chinese Season 2?

American Born Chinese series is currently on the list of fans’ favorite series, and the reason behind its success and the most viewed reason is that it is available at one of the highly used OTT streaming platforms, Disney+Hotstar.

Also, if the fans want any further information about the American Born Chinese season 2, then stay connected with their official streaming platform and websites, also to our websites, as we are also providing all the updated information about every series.

FAQs:

What is American Born Chinese based on?

Initially, the entire storyline of the American-Born Chinese series is based on a graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang.

Who can watch the American-Born Chinese series?

Generally, people between the age of 12 to 18 can watch the American-Born Chinese Series.

American Born Chinese Season 2 Trailer:

Unfortunately, we haven’t received any information about the American Born Chinese season 2, but that doesn’t mean it will not be released. Still, the actual thing is the makers need some time to plan whether to renew the season or not.

But till that time of being, you can take a re-look at the American Born Chinses season 1s trailer, as it is given above.

Final words:

American Born Chinese is a newly released series, fully released on 24th May, and all the episodes were released on the same date only. And another beneficial thing about the series is that it is available at one of the widely available OTT streaming platforms, Disney+ Hotstar.

The series’ storyline is unique, and the makers have tried to connect it with Chinese mythology, so the series is getting better and good reviews from its fans. Now, after the massive success from season 1, the makers are still thinking about making season 2, and there have yet to make any further plans regarding the American Born Chinese season 2.

But still, by understanding fans’ excitement regarding knowing everything about season 2, here in this article, we have shared all the information that we get from some of the official sources, and if you want more information, then visit our website on day to day basis as we post all the relevant update regarding all the upcoming series and seasons.