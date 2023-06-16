Indian Police Force Season 1, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

We are very well aware of the fan followings of Rohit Shetty’s films, right? Most of his movies are based on action, cop, or real-life inspirational-based series. So, here after a bit longer period, producer Rohit Shetty is coming up with season 1 of the following Indian web series, named Indian Police Force, which will have a plan to release this Diwali, 2023.

The Indian Police Force has all the famous star cast roles, including Siddharth Malhotra, who is playing the lead character in this series, Vivek Oberoi, Deepika Padukone, etc.; and most of the shooting of The Indian Police Force series takes place at a Shetty’s fictional Cop Universe.

So, here in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about the Indian Police Force Season 1, including its storyline, release date, trailer, and much more.

Let’s start our discussion with the list of cast members of Indian Police Force Season 1.

Indian Police Force Season 1 List of Characters:

Indian Police Force series is one of the most awaited series produced by Rohit Shetty. He is one of the well-known producers of Bollywood movies and has worked with all the famous star casts, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, etc.

And, now, he is coming up with one of the younger generation’s most favorite star cast, Siddharth Malhotra, who will be playing the leading role in the Indian Police Force Season 1. Not only that, but the series has all the fan’s favorite characters, whose list is given below;

Siddharth Malhotra as SP Kabir Malik IPS

John Abraham as DCP Rahul Pattnaik IPS

Vivek Oberoi[6] as IGP Vijay Rathore

Shiney Ahuja as Rocky

Sonu Sood as IGP Aman Rathore IPS

Isha Talwar as SI Rasika Kadam Naik IPS

Shilpa Shetty as ASP Saima Qureshi IPS

Deepika Padukone as DSP Sonia Sharma IPS

Prakash Raj as SHO Kashinath Prasad IPS

Sharad Kelkar as SI Shekhar Kadam Naik

Shweta Tiwari as Dr. Rukshida Rathore

Vibhuti Thakur as Michael Dsouza

Other than this, Rohit Shetty might bring some new roles, too, for a short part.

Indian Police Force Season 1 Storyline:

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Indian Police Force series season 1, as they have all of their favorite characters in it, and especially Rohit Shetty produces it. First of all, the makers of the Indian Police Force series haven’t released the release date of season 1, but they were probably saying that it will be released on the month of Diwali 2023, and it will have eight episodes in seasons 1.

Now, the actual story begins, but before starting it, we would like to say that The Indian Police Force will be one of the top-rated series whenever it releases because it is a cop and action thriller drama-based series, which is entirely produced under the guidance of one of the best action producer and director Rohit Shetty.

So, the storyline of the Indian Police Force series starts with a New Delhi IPS officer named SP Kabir Malik, whose role is played by a very handsome and charming actor Siddharth Malhotra.

Sp Kabir Malik, the IPS officer, is a rigorous and disciplined person with a struggling past, who is now a powerful personality who is constantly working to track all those criminals who are planning something big.

Especially his work is to catch all the mastermind terrorists who have their hand in all the bomb blasts that occurred in India. And, so for that, he makes a special force team and spreads them into various places, where he gets a terrorist link.

Not only that but by knowing a glimpse of the series season 1, we can assume the further storyline too, and it will be a rocking series for which the fans are hardly waiting.

Indian Police Force Season 2 Expected Storyline:

We understand fans’ excitement to know everything about the Indian Police Force series. But many fans are questioning its second part even though season 1 is yet to release, and it is challenging to share the last news about season 2.

It depends entirely on season 1s popularity, IMDb ratings, and directors’ planning. But that doesn’t mean season 2 will not happen; the actual meaning is that you guys must wait longer to know about season 2.

Until that moment, we are not able to share any further news regarding the Indian Police Force Season 2

Indian Police Force Production Team:

Indian Police Force is one of the upcoming action-based drama series created and produced by Rohit Shetty. The series has eight episodes and might be released by the month of Diwali 2023.

Also, the series has three famous writers such as Ayush Trivedi, Sandeep Saket, and Anusha Nandakumar, and the whole story is created by Rohit Shetty. Also, the series has two production companies, Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez, and has Amazon Video as its original streaming platform.

Indian Police Force Season 1 Release Date:

All viewers, especially the #sid fan, eagerly await the Indian Police Force Season 1. But we have yet to receive any final news about the release date of season 1.

Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and a cop series

do we need to say anything more? 🔥#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/EBezskJYjc — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

So, based on some sources, we believe that the makers might be released the Indian Police Force season 1 on Diwali month in 2023.

Where to Watch Indian Police Force Season 1?

Indian Police Force season 1 is one of the most awaited series, and fans are now unable to wait for the release of the season. As it is web series, all the fans are also excited to know about its original releasing platform, Amazon Prime Video.

So, the viewers can also search there for the latest updates regarding the Indian Police Force.

Indian Police Force Season 1 Trailer and Teaser:

Now, if we speak about the Indian Police Force season 1 trailer, you must wait a few more months. But, dont be sad, as here we have a teaser trailer of Indian Police Force Season 1, or you can also say it is the first glimpse of Indian Police Force Season 1.

The length of the Indian Police Force series season 1 is two minutes and two seconds, which starts with the producer Rohit Shetty himself and gives a shot of their cop universe area. It ends with Siddharth Malhotra’s grand entry, walking very slowly, wearing a uniform and goggles.

And for an exact teaser detail, you can watch the video given above.

Final Words:

Indian Police Force is an Indian Action and cop-based drama plus thriller series Rohit Shetty produced. The core theme of this series is to catch all those terrorists who have their hands in bomb blasts and other criminal activities. Also, the series has all the top-rated artists, like Siddharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, etc.

But the thing is, the series has yet to share any confirmed news regarding its release date, but as per some sources, the makers are saying that it will be released in the month of Diwali, 2023.

Still, here we have provided all the essential information about the Indian Police Force Season 1, including its release date, trailer, teaser, list of characters, etc. And also, we are further looking for updates, so when we get any updates regarding the same, we will surely share them with all the readers.

Until then, stay connected with our websites, and if you have any questions, comment in our website comment sections