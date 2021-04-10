Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Release Date, Cast, and the Latest Update.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is an American comedy tv series. It will be released on 14th April 2021 on Netflix. Read this article to get the complete detail about the upcoming series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! features the story about the life of a single dad who owns a cosmetics brand and his strong-minded daughter. His teen daughter moves in with him, and the story features that how he handles it.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will include a total of eight episodes in the first season, and there is no official announcement about the second season. As we get any update about Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, we will update it here.

The Cast of the series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Jamie Foxx as Brian Dixon, Rev. Sweet Tee, Cadilac Calvin, and Rusty Kyla – Drew as Sasha Dixon David Alan Grier as Pops Dixon Porscha Coleman as Chelsea Dixon Jonathan Kite as Johnny Wiliams Heather Hemmens as Stacy Collins Valente Rodgriguez as Manny

Bentley Kyle Evans created it, and Ken Whittingham directed the series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! The series will be released in the English language.

Corinne Foxx and Alex Avant produced it. Bentley Kyle Evans and Jamie Foxx were the executive producers of the upcoming series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! The series was shot with a multi-camera setup.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! was made under LBI Entertainment and Zero Gravity Management. Netflix will distribute it.

The story of the series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! was given by Jamie Foxx, Jim Patterson, Johnny Mack, Jamie Rhonheimer, Max Searle, Jacque Edmonds Cofer, Steve Leff, Corinne Foxx, Bentley Kyle Evans, and Wayne Stamps.

All the eight episodes of the upcoming series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will be released on the same day – 14th April 2021.

The series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! was scripted by Jim Patterson, Jamie Foxx, Bentley Kyle Evans, Max Searle, Jacque Edmonds Cofer, Steve Leff, Molly Kierman, Jesse Jensen, Johnny Mack, Rachel Livingston, Jamie Rhonheimer, and Tori Collins.

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! It was released on 18th March 2021.

Check this website regularly to read the latest update and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.