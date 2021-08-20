New Show titled Rishton Ka Manjha and Meet Announced by Zee TV

Recently, the Hindi television channel named Zee TV has announced a new show named Rishton Ka Manjha. They have also announced some other shows for the evening slot.

The new show Meet stars Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh. The show Meet follows the story of a spirit girl from Haryana. She is the sole breadwinner for her family. Meet also shows gender stereotypes, it shows by working as a delivery agent.

The show Rishton Ka Manjha shows the love story of Arjun and Diya. It is based in Kolkata. The show Rishton Ka Manjha follows the story of Dia who is a chirpy Bengali girl and she wants to support her middle-class family.

On the other side, Arjun is a former badminton champ. He has given up on life and it happens after a scandal jeopardised his career.

In the show Rishton Ka Manjha, Aanchal Goswami and Krushal Ahuja are in the main role. The show Rishton Ka Manjha shows the power of optimism and also never losing sight of the light at the end.

While, the show Meet tries to bring a spirited protagonist who will shatter gender stereotypes and also tries to prove that a girl.

There are many shows that tries to manage to make the audience sit up and think about the life. Both shows Rishton Ka Manjha and Meet will air on Zee TV from 23rd August 2021.

If we get any other update about the shows Rishton Ka Manjha and Meet, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.