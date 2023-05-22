Sell Your Haunted House Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

Today’s generation is an excellent fan of haunted series because they like to watch such series, full of adventure, horror, and much more. So, here we have the best South Korean-produced series, Sell Your Haunted House, a supernatural series written by Jung Yeon-Seo, Lee Young-hwa, and Ha Soo-Jin. The series mainly follows the storyline of a real estate agent. The series is a perfect combo of comedy, fantasy, and supernatural series, and getting a huge success after just releasing its season.

Now, if we talk about the Sell Your Haunted House series’s IMDb rating, it is 7.6 out of 10.

Also, the first season of Sell Your Haunted House was released on 14th April 2021, with 16 episodes. And, after viewing this fantastic series, the viewers are much more excited to know everything about its forthcoming season.

So, in this article, we will discuss all the essential things about the forthcoming season, that is, Sell Your Haunted House, including its expected storyline, trailer, cast member, release date, and much more.

Sell Your Haunted House Season 2 Cast Member:

As of now, the makers have not shared the final news about the happening of the series, but if it is going to happen, then fans will not be able to see many changes in their cast members but also the chances of recurring some characters are high. So, here we are providing you with an expected list of cast members, which includes;

Jang Na-ra as Hong Ji-ah

Kwon Dong-ho as Hwang Jae-woo

Park Han-sol as young Joo Hwa-jung

Seo Sang-won as Yang Woo-Jin’s father

Lee Chae-kyung as assistant Choi

Kim Sung-bum as police officer Kang Han-seok.

Kim Dae-gon as Oh Seong-sik

Baek Ji-won as Lee Eun-Hye

Kim Mi-kyung as Yeom sajang

Im Ji-kyu as Kim Byeong-ho

Choi Woo-sung as ‘Hyung-shik’

Baek Hyun-joo as Chang Hwa-mo

Baek Eun-Hye as Hong Mi-jin, Hong Ji-ah’s mother

Heo Dong-won as Kim Tae-jin

Kang Mal-geum as Deputy director Joo

Kang Hong-seok as Chief Heo

Jung Yong-hwa as Oh In-beom

Sell Your Haunted House Season 1 Overview:

Sell Your Haunted House is one of the famous South Korean haunted series. Also, the makers have adopted a unique storyline for the series, attracting more viewers.

So, the first season of selling your haunted house was released on 14th April 2021, and from its first season only, it won the heart of many of its fans.

The series’ storyline follows two people who know supernatural powers and indulge in a real estate business. Now the character named Ji Ah is the only real estate agent who can talk with ghosts, and on the other side, the character named In Beom cheats the people by using the fake news of Ghose.

Also, both of these personnel are only experts in selling haunted houses. But the thing is, Ji Ah is a very short-tempered girl, and she got all the knowledge about talking with ghosts, which is taken from her mother. While In, Beom is very confident and considers himself a doctor of the paranormal world.

Also, as the story progresses, the viewers learn about many suspense that In Beom has, and he is not just a fraud. Along with that, he knows many other things. Hence, both the characters come together to sell the haunted house, as they both know how to handle such cases.

Also, their specialty is always performing their duty at night, so they sell haunted houses at night. This storyline concept is unique to what we usually show, so the fans expect more from the Sell Your Haunted House series seasons.

Sell Your Haunted House Season 2 Expected Storyline:

We also know that the fans are excited to see the plot of Sell Your Haunted House Season 2.

Still, the thing is, at the present moment, the makers have also not made sure about the happening of the series, and they have yet not made any further official announcement for the same.

So, in this situation, we cannot share the information about the upcoming season, but please don’t worry, guys, because we will indeed update you with every single official news.

Until now, I hope you enjoyed watching its previous season, season 1 of Sell Your Haunted House.

Sell Your Haunted House Season 2 List of Episodes:

As we discussed above, there is yet to confirm the forthcoming season, so in that situation, we can assume that season 2 will also have 16 to 20 episodes, as season 1 has 16 episodes.

Now, here we will provide you a list of episodes titled Sell Your Haunted House Season 1, so the viewers can quickly grab the plot of each episode just by seeing the title.

Episode 1: “Ji Ah Looks for a Psychic.”

Episode 2: “Father and Son”

Episode 3: “Team Daebak and The Artist”

Episode 4: “The Truth Unraveled”

Episode 5: “Mother and Daughter”

Episode 6: “Faceless Boy”

Episode 7: “A Sweet Tooth”

Episode 8: “Eun Byeol, the Child Spirit.”

Episode 9: “Murder in a Parking Lot”

Episode 10: “A Mother to the Rescue”

Episode 11: “Do Hak Sung’s Exorcism”

Episode 12: “The Egg Ghost”

Episode 13: “Ji Ah Quits Being an Exorcist”

Episode 14: “In Beom Goes After Do Hak Sung.”

Episode 15: “The Egg Ghost Returns and Do Hak Sung Hunts Ji A.”

Episode 16: “A Glorious Injury”

So, with the help of the titles of the episodes, the fans may assume each episode of season 1.

Sell Your Haunted House Season 2 Release Date:

After the massive success of Sell Your Haunted House Season 1, all eagerly await to know about Season 2. Also, in an interview with the leading stars, they shared that everything is in our hands, as they said there is yet to be a confirmation about the happening of Sell Your Haunted House season 2.

But, if the makers change their decision and confirm the series’s happening, it will be released by the end of 2023 or by the mid of 2024.

Do you know where to Watch Sell Your Haunted House Season 2?

By seeing fans’ eagerness to watch Sell Your Haunted House season 1, we have provided a few platforms for them to connect with their favorite series easily. So, OTT Platforms like Prime Videos, Voot, Jio Cinema, Hotstar, and Netflix are the platforms where viewers can quickly access the series.

Sell Your Haunted House Season 2 Trailer:

Sell Your Haunted House is one of the most awaited series because after releasing season 1 in the year 2021, the fans are still awaiting its second one. But yet, the makers have not made any confirmation for the same, so we will not be able to provide the trailer for the forthcoming season.

Instead, fans here have shared the link to the trailer of Sell Your Haunted House Season 1 above, so enjoy it and hope good for the forthcoming season.

Final Words:

Sell Your Haunted House is a South Korean-based supernatural series directed by Park Jin Seok, who created it with the help of a KBS Drama Production. The series has a unique concept, so it has mixed reviews. But still having a 7.4 rating out of 10 and just releasing the first season is also a big thing to appreciate.

Also, the fans are much excited to know the further storyline of the forthcoming season. By seeing the patient, we have provided all the essential information about Sell Your Haunted House season 2 in this article, including its storyline, trailer, release date, and much more.

But the makers have not shared anything officially about the upcoming season; we cannot share much information for the same, but we will indeed share all the updated knowledge regarding the upcoming season as and when we get it.

Until then, you can enjoy reading our other articles, which share the most relevant information about all the upcoming seasons and series.