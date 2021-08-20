Soorarai Pottru Receives Best Film Award at Melbourne Fest

Recently, the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru has received Best Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The actor of the film Soorarai Pottru has also received the Best Performance Male Award for his performance in the film Soorarai Pottru.

The film Soorarai Pottru is based on the biography of Capt. Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan. This announcement was made via Twitter, and they wrote that Best Performance Male Congratulations to Surya Sivakumar for the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

In the next tweet, they announced that the Best Film Congratulations to the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Later, Australian Minister Danny Pearson talked with Suriya and congratulated him on the win. Suriya replied, that Truly an Honour Sir.

The film Soorarai Pottru has received a very positive response from the audience. The film Soorarai Pottru has received 9.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

You can watch the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The meaning of the name of the film Soorarai Pottru is Praise the brave.

Soorarai Pottru is a drama film. Sudha Kongara directed the film Soorarai Pottru. Sudha Kongara, Vijay Kumar, and Shalini Ushadevi did the cinematography of the film Soorarai Pottru.

Sudha Kongara gave the story of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Suriya and Guneet Monga produced the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

The film Soorarai Pottru was made under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. Amazon Prime Video distributed the film Soorarai Pottru.

The film Soorarai Pottru was released on 12th November 2020. It was released in the Tamil language. In the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, Suriya played the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam – Maara.

Suriya, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali are in the lead roles in the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

