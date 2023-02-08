Painting with John Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Painting with John is an American unscripted television series. It has received a good response from the audience.

Painting with John has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of comedy. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Painting with John.

Painting with John Season 2:

In the series Painting with John, Part meditative tutorial, musician, part fireside chat – John Lurie shares his philosophical thought during honing his watercolor techniques.

It stars John Lurie, Ann Mary Gludd James, and Nesrin Wolf. The series Painting with John has arrived on HBO and HBO Max.

It was written and directed by John Lurie. The series Painting with John was produced by Matt Dwyer, Adam McKay, and Todd Schulman.

The series Painting with John was executively produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman. The running time of each episode of the series Painting with John ranges from 20 to 24 minutes.

The series Painting with John was made under Hyperobject Industries. Let’s see if the second season of the series Painting with John is confirmed or canceled.

Painting with John Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

Painting with John Season 2 is confirmed. The series Painting with John was renewed for the second season of the series Painting with John.

It was renewed by HBO in August 2021. So, it is confirmed that Painting with John Season 2 will soon arrive on HBO. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Painting with John, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Painting with John.

Painting with John Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of Painting with John Season 2 below.

John Lurie as Self Nesrin Wolf as Self Ann Mary Gludd James as Self

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Painting with John.

Painting with John Season 1 Review:

Painting with John Season 1 has received a great response from the audience. It seems that Painting with John Season 2 will also receive a good response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Painting with John, we have seen that Lurie finds fragment of a tree that resembles an elephant trunk.

Later, he talks about his upbringing with his brother as well as their shared love of John Coltrane and Little Walter. After that, the background of the art design of the album cover of Voice of Chunk gets discussed, along with an elaborate tale of Lurie purchased as well as photographed an eel.

After that, throughout the episode, Lurie is painting a piece – Elephant, and revealed in the end credits.

Lurie discusses his thoughts on fame and also what he had encountered in his life as an actor and musician; a casual meeting with Gore Vidal, and later, partying with Steve Rubell and Rick James, and also mentoring Zach Galifanakis, his friendship with Anthony Bourdain, as well as his collaboration with Tom Waits and Jim Jarmusch.

After that, Lurie recounts his times along with his companion – Leroy around his village concerning some different neighbors as well as townspeople whom they were convinced were mysteriously disappearing, and also one of them they nicknamed – The Chicken Man.

He later goes on in order to discuss his relationship with his mother, as well as their collective disgust with the registry of motor vehicles in Massachusetts.

The episode ends with a live-action and animated mashup of the artwork of Lurie as well as surrounds amongst his song – alias Marvin Pontiac – My Little Garden Gnome, and later plays in the background.

Lurie recounts his friendship with a man – Rudolph on the remote island where he lives on, as well as reminisces on their times together, just before the absence of Rudolph from his life.

Later, Nesrin, as well as Lurie, set out in order to reunite with Rudolph, during enjoying the countryside. After that, Lurie describes the local tree frogs that he hears in their natural habitat and also their musical coordination.

Lurie later wraps up the series that discusses how, and expect his fights with his illnesses, and he happened in order to meet the series cinematographer Erik that leads to a new series as well as a medium for him to showcase his work, and yet how uncomfortable it made him.

The series Painting with John ends with John Lurie and later successfully commandeering his drone for the introduction of his show and also welcoming the viewer to Painting with John. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the storyline of the second season of the series Painting with John, we will update it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Painting with John.

Painting with John Season 2 Release Date:

Painting with John Season 2’s release date is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

Painting with John is going to be amazing.

Going to cheer everyone up.

Hope I can finish it quickly for you. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) March 1, 2020

Maybe the second season of the series Painting with John will be released somewhere in 2022. It will be released on HBO.

The first season of the series Painting with John was aired from 22nd January 2021 to 26th February 2021. It was released on HBO.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Painting with John, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Painting with John.

Painting with John Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Painting with John Season 2 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of Painting with John Season 1. It was released by HBO on 11th December 2020. Watch it below.

Visit this website frequently to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.