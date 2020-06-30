‘Pain and glory’ triumphs in virtual Platinum Awards

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Pain and glory of Pedro Almodóvar was the great winner of the Xcaret Platinum Awards for Ibero-American Cinema, with six awards including best film and director.

The winners of the 7th edition of the Platinum were announced on YouTube on Monday, on the awards channel, due to the contingency of the coronavirus. The pandemic led to the postponement of the date and change of format, to a virtual one.

Almodóvar’s celebrated semi-autobiographical film also took the honors for the best male performance, the honor for best film and director, while its protagonist Antonio Banderas took the award for the best male performance. The actor received in 2015 the Platinum of Honor for his career.

Pain and glory It was also crowned in the categories of script, original music and editing direction.

Brazilian actress Carol Duarte took the award for the best female performance for her work in The invisible life.

Netflix series The paper house She won three Platinum Awards, including Best Ibero-American Cinematography or Miniseries, Best Male Performance in Miniseries for Álvaro Morte, and Best Female Supporting Performance in Miniseries or TV Series for Alba Flores.

Cecilia Suarez from The flower house, also from Netflix, received the award for best female performance in miniseries or TV series for the second consecutive year, while Gerardo Romano de El Marginal III it prevailed in the category of best male acting in a miniseries or TV series.

Tape The chambermaid from the Mexican director Lila Avilés she obtained the statuette for the best Ibero-American fiction debut. For her part,. Vertigo democracy by Brazilian Petra Costa won the best documentary and the first Costa Rican nominee for the awards, the debut feature by Antonella Sudassasi The awakening of the ants, She was awarded the Xcaret Platinum Award for Cinema and Values ​​Education.

The Colombian movie Jumpsuits he won two awards: best cinematography and best sound direction. For its part, the Argentine-Spanish While the war lasts she was the winner of best art direction.

The virtual ceremony was presented by Colombian journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas, Mexican humorist Omar Chaparro, and Colombian actress and singer Májida Issa.

The Xcaret Platinum Awards for Ibero-American Cinema, promoted by the Audiovisual Producers Rights Management Entity and the Ibero-American Federation of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Producers, with the support of Ibero-American film academies and institutes, announced that their 2021 ceremony will return to the Mexican Riviera Maya on a date to be defined.