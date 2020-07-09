Ozuna manages to reach the first place of popularity in Spain with ‘Caramelo’

Puerto Rican singer Ozuna with his song “Caramelo” has ranked number one of the best-selling singles in Spain, the record label Sony reported on Tuesday.

Caramelo ”by Ozuna, reaches the position after snatching it from“ The Manual ”by Anuel AA.

The song was released three weeks ago.

Since then it has been several days as number one of streaming platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Currently his video clip exceeds 85 million views on YouTube and accumulates more than 35 million views on streaming platforms certifying Gold Record in Spain

So far this year, the versatile Puerto Rican singer and songwriter has added over a dozen awards to his collection of awards, including: “Contemporary Latin Song of the Year” at the BMI Latin Awards 2020 for the song “Taki Taki”; six awards at the Tu Música Urbano Awards; and the Gaviota de Oro and Gaviota de Plata awards at the prestigious Viña del Mar Festival in Chile.

In 2019 he had four Guinness World Records titles and is positioned as one of the most listened to Latin artists globally on the main digital music platforms and is also among the artists with the highest number of entries, 75, in the “Hot Latina Songs” list. From Billboard.

The artist broke the record last year as the most nominated and the most awarded at a ceremony for the Billboard Latin Music Awards. In 2020, Ozuna again led the nominations in said award, with 14 in total.