Overflow Season 2, Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

Overflow is one of the known Ecchi anime series, whose season one was released on 6th January 2020, and the last episodes were released on 24th February 2020. Rei Ishikura created the series, and Eeyo Kurosakia wrote it. Now, after season 1 of the Overflow series, the viewers eagerly await all the updates regarding season 2. But at the present moment, based on some of the sources, we have come to know that the makers have recently canceled the series for its renewal season.

So, in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about Overflow Season 2, including its list of cast members, storyline, release date, and much more.

But first of all, let us see about the IMDb rating of the Overflow anime series, which was 6.7 out of 10. The storyline of the series is mainly written for mature audiences. And most of the series covers romantic and intimate scenes, so it is for adult viewers only.

If you want to learn more about Overflow season 2, read the entire article thoroughly.

Overflow Season 2 Cast Member:

Overflow is an animation series with an intimate storyline, and it is for adult audiences only. Now, as it is an anime series, they have a voice artist to perform the role, and in most anime series, the makes will keep the same in the anime artist.

So, here is the expected list of voice artists that will play a vital role in season 2 if it will again set for its renewal in the future.

Tomoe Tamiyasu as Shirakawa Ayane

Sada Naohiro as Sudou Kazushi

Mai Kadowaki as Shirakawa Kotone

Overflow Season Storyline Overview:

The Overflow is one of the Ecchi animation series which Kaiduka created; series season one was released on 6th January 2020 and had eight episodes in the first season.

The storyline of season 1 starts with Kazushi Sudoe, a university student living in a boarding house. Now, one day, Kazushi mistakenly goes to her friend’s sister’s room, where she is taking a shower. Further, this incident has created many intimate scenes, and Kazushi has started making relationships with other characters in the series.

And in the further episodes, we see that Kazushi finds himself stuck between two girls; where one is Ayane Shirakawa, who has a crush on Kazushi. Another is Rina Shirakawa, who is too open to share her feelings and desires. As the episodes progress, Kazushi finds his know desires and emotions.

In a Nutshell, the entire storyline of the Overflow season 1 was covered with a background of love, desire, and sexual awakening. And the makers have already said in one interview that the Overflow series contains explicit content, and it will not be for all the viewers.

Overflow Season 2 Expected Storyline:

As we discussed earlier, the makers of the Overflow series must cancel season 2 as most of its season 1 was intimated, and it is only for some audiences.

Other than this, the makers have also shared a piece of news that Overflow season 1 will be shown again on TOKYO MX, showing the fans of the Overflow series were hoping that the makers may release season 2 of the series on the same platform, too after the completion of the entire storyline of Overflow season 1.

But we have not shared any further updates regarding the Overflow season 2.

Overflow Season 2 List of Episodes:

Currently, the Overflow season 2 has been canceled by the makers, but there are many chances for the renewal of the same series season 2 on a different platform. If it happens, then Overflow Season 2 will also have the same number of episodes that Season 1 has, that is, eight.

Now, till that moment, here we are sharing with you the list of all eight episodes of season 1, along with the episodes titles, including;

Episode 01: “In the Bath with Two Soft Sisters.”

Episode 02: “She Is Amidst a Dream Next to Me”

Episode 03: “Two Hearts Getting Closer.”

Episode 04: “A Flushed Body Going Wild.”

Episode 05: “Two Excited People in Hiding”

Episode 06: “I’ll Tell You What’s in My Heart”

Episode 07: “Under an Apron-Wearing Temptation.”

Episode 08: “Fully Captivated by Sisters”

Overflow Season 2 Release Date:

As per the recent news, the makers have finally announced the cancellation of Overflow season 2, as it covers most of the intimate scenes and has a mixed rating series.

But same on the other hand, Overflow Season 1 was again released on the TOKYO MX platform, so some viewers are also hoping that the makers might release Season 2 on the TOKYO MX platform.

Where to Watch Overflow Season 2?

Well, at the present moment, the show’s season 2 is officially canceled. However, if the viewers want further information about Overflow season 2, they can visit its official Crunchyroll sites.

Not only this, but the fans who are finding the right platform for watching season 1 can also visit sites like Funimation, Hulu, and TOKYO MX, where all eight episodes of season 1 are available.

FAQs:

What kind of Show is Overflow anime?

Well, the anime series Overflow is a romantic plus intimate series. So, it has some age limits too.

How many episodes are there in Overflow season 2?

Overflow series is an ecchi anime series that has eight episodes in season 1, and if we talk about season 2, there as per the present moment, the makers have canceled Overflow season 2.

Where can I watch the Overflow season 2?

There are no updates regarding Overflow Season 2, but the viewers can watch Overflow Season 1 on the Crunchyroll streaming platform and TOKYOTV platform.

What is the plot of the Overflow series?

Mainly the plot follows the storyline of one university student and his romantic and intimate relationship with two of his female friends.

Overflow Season 2 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, the Overflow season 2 has been canceled by their makers, and as of now, there is a scarce chance of the happening of season 2. And we cannot share any further information about the trailer of Overflow Season 2.

If you’d like to look at the trailer, we’ve provided the link to the Overflow series season 1 trailer.

Final Words:

Overflow is one of the average-rating Ecchi anime series, getting mixed reviews from their fans. The fans are finding that the content of the series is moderate. If the makers put in a little hard work, the series gets much better fan reviews.

On the other side, many fans are eagerly waiting for the happening of Overflow season 2. Still, as discussed in the entire article, the makers have already announced the cancellation of Overflow season 2.

But not to worry, guys, it might be possible that the makers would again bring the show with a better storyline, and it might be on any other OTT streaming platform.

So, until that moment, please read our other articles, from where you get all the crucial information you are looking for related to the upcoming series and seasons. Not only that, if you have any queries related to any of our doubts, then also comment in our website’s comment section.