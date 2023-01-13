Bump Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Bump is an Australian television series. It is comedy and drama series. It has received a great response from the audience.

Bump has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Bump.

Bump Season 3:

In the series Bump, an unexpected pregnancy causes difficulties in the lives of two families. The series Bump centers around Oly. She is an ambitious as well as a high-achieving teenage girl who has a surprise baby.

The series Bump was created by Kelsey Munro and Claudia Karvan. It stars Nathalie Morris, Carlos Sanson Jr., Claudia Karvan, Angus Sampson, and Safia Arain.

It was directed by Geoff Bennett, Leticia Caceres, Matthew Moore, Gracie Otto, Jessica Tuckwell, and Kriv Stenders. It was written by Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro, Jessica Tuckwell, Steven Arriagada, Timothy Lee, and Mithila Gupta.

The first season of the series Bump includes a total of ten episodes titled Sorpresa, The Startle Reflex, Relative Strangers, Sin Salida, oleema, Limerence, Driftwood, The Strange Situation, All Happy Families, and Matrescence.

The second season of the series Bump includes a total of ten episodes titled Daddy Sleepover, Tickle Time Part 1, Silencio, Superwoman, Just Kids, AITA, Strays, Birds of a Feather, Tickle Time Part 2, and Love v Freedom.

Maybe the third season of the series Bump will also include a total of ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Chris Chard executively produced the series Bump. It was produced by Claudia Karvan, Daniel Edwards, and John Edwards.

The running time of each episode of the series Bump ranges around 30 minutes. The series Bump has arrived on Stan in Australia and The CW in the United States. Let’s check whether the third season of the series Bump has been announced or canceled.

Bump Season 3: Announced or Canceled?

Yes, the series Bump Season 3 has been officially announced. It seems that the fourth season of the series Bump will also be announced soon.

It was announced that the production of the third season of the series Bump will start in 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the third season of the series Bump, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series Bump.

Bump Season 3 Cast:

Find the cast of Bump Season 3 below.

Claudia Karvan as Angie Davis Nathalie Morris as Olympia ‘Oly’ Davis-Chalmers Carlos Sanson Jnr as Santiago ‘Santi’ Hernandez Ricardo Scheihing Vasquez as Matias Hernandez Roman Delo as Zac Russo Sarah Meacham as Madison Paula García as Rosa Hernandez Ioane Saula as Vince Ingram Peter Thurnwald as Lachie Koh Angus Sampson as Dom Chalmers Catalina Palma Godoy as Angel Safia Arain as Reema Claudia de Giusti as Bernadita Hernández Miguel Andrade as Alejandro

Let’s check the review of the second season of the series Bump.

Bump Season 2 Review:

Bump Season 2 got great reviews from critics. It seems that the third season of the series Bump will receive a very positive response from the audience.

'Bump' a new series acquired from Australia, premieres Thursday, August 22nd. #Bump 🤱🏻 pic.twitter.com/qGGAE8TvQy — The CW news (@CWshows) June 3, 2022

At the end of the second season of the series Bump, we see that Vince tries to help Madison, as well as searches for a resolution with Reema. At the same time, Rosa attempts a new version of herself, and also, on the other hand, Dom rebounds from being ghosted.

During the Hernandez family gets tested, as well as Angie and Dom helping a sick friend, Santi and Oly have to face some rude financial realities.

After that, Angie faces her parents in various circumstances, and at the same time, Rosa as well as Dom unexpectedly help each other uncover a new perspective on their relationships.

Later, Santi puts his new plan into action, because he as well as Oly attempt to align their dreams for the future. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the storyline of the third season of the series Bump, we will add it here.

We expect that the story of the second season of the series Bump will be continued in the third season. It is because there is a very low chance of a fresh start to the series Bump.

Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Bump.

Bump Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Bump Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

Maybe the third season of the series Bump will arrive somewhere in 2023. It was announced that the third season of the series Bump will start production in 2022.

The first season of the series Bump was released on 1st January 2021 on Stan and The CW. The second season of the series Bump was released on 26th December 2021 on Stan and The CW.

The third season of the series Bump will also arrive on Stan and The CW. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update about the release date of the third season of the series Bump, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Bump.

Bump Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Bump Season 3 hasn’t been released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Bump. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Bump?

The series Bump is available to watch on Stan and The CW. The third season of the series Bump will soon be released on the same. As we get any update about it, we will update it here.

Is Bump Worth Watching?

The series Bump is worth watching. The story of the series Bump is amazing and worth watching. Let’s see what happens next.

Bump Season 3 Announcement:

While the series was still in the production phase for season 3, the makers and producers of the show announced the show for its third season. Australian producers Dan and John Edwards revealed details about Bump Season 3 renewal. The show was in production in Syndey for its second season. But with such an original show gaining more popularity, the series was renewed for a third season.