OK Computer TV Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap.

OK Computer TV Series Download:

It is a science fiction movie that includes the story in 2031. We will see the advanced technology in the series.

The shooting of the television series OK Computer was ended in March 2020. After that, it was entered into post-production. The post-production was ended in December 2020.

The cast members of the television series OK Computer include Vijay Varma as Saajan Kundu, Radhika Apte as Laxmi Suri, Rasika Dugal as Satoshi Mondal, Jackie Shroff as Pushpak Shakur, Kani Kusruti as Monalisa Paul, and Ullas Mohan.

It also includes Sarang Sathaye as Ashfaq Auliya, Vibha Chibber as DCP, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee as Trisha Singh, and Alok Ulfat as Nigel Paudwal.

Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar created the series OK Computer. It was written by Neil Pagedar, Pooja Shetty, and Anand Gandhi.

Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar directed the series OK Computer. Pooja Gupta, Nikhil Madhok, Avani Saxena, Zain Memon, and Abhijit Ghatak were the executive producers in the series OK Computer.

Anand Gandhi, Pooja Shetty, and Neil Pagedar produced the film. Diego Guijarro did the cinematography, and Charu Takkar edited the series OK Computer.

The series OK Computer was completed under Memesys Culture Lab, and Disney Plus Hotstar distributed it. It was released on 26th March 2021.

The TV series OK Computer consists of a total of six episodes. They all are titled Autopilot, Making of a Messiah, Ctrl + Ajeeb + Del, Save Progress, The Robot Condition, and Hello World.

All the episodes of the series OK Computer were released on the same date on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

The series OK Computer is a science fiction comedy-drama film. Let’s watch the trailer of the series OK Computer.

