Sprung Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Will Garret Dillahunt, a.k.a. Jack return for the Sprung Season 2? When will we see the second installment of the Sprung Season? If you are also looking for the answers to all such questions, this article will be your one-stop shop.

Sprung is an American drama series that perfectly mixes crime drama with a light-hearted comedy. The show was created and developed by well-known American television director, producer, and writer Greg Gracia.

Apart from that, the show has received positive reviews from the audience. For instance, Sprung Season 1 has gathered 8.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which indicates that the show has more than enough potential to be released for a second season.

In this article, we have added complete info about Sprung Season 2. Here we have compiled details like the list of cast members, a brief storyline, trailer updates, and the release date for Sprung Season 2. So let’s get started!

Sprung Season 2 Release Date

As of now, the show makers have dropped only one season for the Sprung series. The first installment of the Sprung series premiered with nine episodes on Amazon Freevee on August 19, 2022, and fans are now wondering whether the show will return for a second season.

So in response to that, the creators, Grag Gracia and his team, have yet to reveal the official release date for Sprung Season 2. However, the show has received balanced reviews from the audience and reviewers. In addition, Even though the show makers took enough time since the date of the first season, fans still need to be answered to date. However, the show may get released by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024.

Sprung Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Sprung is an American drama series that perfectly balances drama's crime and comedy essence and a well-managed combination among the cast members. The first season of Sprung crime-comedy drama series premiered on Amazon Freevee on August 19, 2022, and fans are now speculating on the release date for Sprung Season 2.



The plot of Sprung Season 1 revolves around Jack, who was in prison for almost thirty years and is now looking for a place to live. When he was released from jail, Jack was clueless about his life. Meanwhile, he decided not to return to the criminal life, but his life took an exciting turn, and he ended up living in his cellmate’s room.

As the story progresses, our lead character, Jack, meets with a couple of people, and the show starts getting exciting. Apart from Jack, Sprung Season 1 has introduced many cast members and their interesting fictional characters.

The first installment of Sprung’s crime-comedy drama series has featured Gloria (Shakira Barrera), Rooster (Phillip Gracia), Melvin (James Earl), Barb (Martha Plimpton), and many others.

The show perfectly combines comedy and crime and has enough potential to be released for a second season. So if you’re thinking of binge-watching Sprung Season 1, head to the Amazon Freevee and watch all the episodes of Sprung Season 1.

Sprung Season 2 Cast Members List

The creator, Greg Gracia, and the team have yet to share the official list of cast members for the second run of the Sprung series.



But still, here we have provided a complete list of cast members who may return in Sprung Season 2.

Garret Dillahunt as Jack

Clare Gillies as Wiggles

Phillip Garcia as Rooster

Shakira Barrera as Gloria

Martha Plimpton as Barb

James Earl as Melvin

Steven Ogg as Spike

Mark Christopher Lawrence

Kate Walsh as Congresswoman Paula Tackleberry

Fred Grandy as Horace Tackleberry

David Wells as Herb

Susan Ruttan as Lorraine

Andre Jamal Kinney as Brett

Camden Garcia as Collin

Chris Bauer as Stan

Mike Rob

Sprung Season 2 Episode Title List

As mentioned above, the makers have yet to announce the official release date for Sprung Season 2. We need further details about the forthcoming seasons of Sprung Season 2 before presenting the exact information about the show.

Besides that, the showrunners have yet to announce the official episode headings for Sprung Season 2. Therefore, we have added a complete list of Sprung Season 1 episode titles here. Check them out.

Sprung Season 1 Episode 01 – Chapter One

Sprung Season 1 Episode 02 – Chapter Two

Sprung Season 1 Episode 03 – Chapter Three

Sprung Season 1 Episode 04 – Chapter Four

Sprung Season 1 Episode 05 – Chapter Five

Sprung Season 1 Episode 06 – Chapter Six

Sprung Season 1 Episode 07 – Chapter Seven

Sprung Season 1 Episode 08 – Chapter Eight

Sprung Season 1 Episode 09 – Chapter Nine

Where to Watch Sprung Season 2?

Sprung is an American series that concentrates on the lead character Jack (Garret Dillahunt) and his life journey after getting released from jail. The show runs for one season, and fans are curious about the second season.

Still, if you have yet to watch the previous season of the Sprung series, head to the Amazon Freevee and watch the first season of the Sprung drama series. Further ahead, if there is a second season of Sprung, it will release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Sprung Season 2?

Since the show was released on Amazon Freevee on August 19, 2022, fans have been looking for the episode numbers for the second season of the Sprung series. However, the number of episodes depends on the storyline, concept, and drama. So it would be complex to predict the exact number of episodes for Sprung Season 2.



But if we look at the previous release, we can see that nine episodes were released in the first season of the Spring series. So we can assume that nine to ten episodes might get released for Sprung Season 2.

Sprung Season 2 Production Team

We can only conclude this article by mentioning the credit to the production team members who have worked behind the cameras and delivered such quality content. Sprung is the perfect example that comedy and crime drama can be one of the unique genres of drama. The credit goes to the renowned American director, producer, and writer Gregory Thomas Gracia, a.k.a. Greg Gracia.

Apart from binge creator, Greg Gracia has also served as the executive producer with Jonathan Berry, Garret Dillahuntm, and Michael Rotenberg. In addition to that, Greg has worked as the director for Sprung Season 1.

Sprung Season 2 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, when writing this article, the show makers have not revealed the official release date for Sprung Season 2. Moreover, the official trailer still needs to be made public.

However, we have added an official trailer link for Sprung Season 1 here. It will give you a general idea about the show and its concept. So click the link above and watch the Sprung Season 1 official trailer. We will add the official trailer for the upcoming season of the Sprung series once the show makers launch it.

Bottom Lines

So finally, we are after this article, and now you have all the information about the Sprung Season 2 release date. As the makers have not revealed the official release date for the second season, fans must keep patience to watch the second run of the Sprung series.

But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates; we will update you with the latest updates as soon as the show makers announce it. Until then, enjoy the first season and stay connected to our article and website to get all the latest updates about Sprung Season 2.