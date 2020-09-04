Three Simple Horse Racing Tips for Beginners

Horse racing is a sport that is associated with gambling. Many people enjoy a day out at the races, while others like to enjoy the action on TV. These are usually accompanied by a bet.

Often for those who don’t bet too often, things can seem a little complicated. However, this can be as simple as you want it to be.

If you’ve enjoyed simple betting as a beginner in the past and was to continue that but add a little more then there are three simple ways in which you can do this. This is something you can do if you watch at home on television, or if you are attending the course.

These are to look at factors that you would normally skim over as a complete beginner, without making things too complicated.

Check the Going

One of the checks to make before you even head to the racecourse is the going. This can have a huge outcome on the race as different horses prefer different types of ground. A few horses will run the same regardless of the ground, but these are rare to come across.

Generally speaking, most horses will either prefer quick ground or soft ground, some want it very quick while for others it is the softer the better.

When you are looking at the form of a previous race, take into account the going and compare it to the day you are betting. For example, a horse may have won by five lengths last time out which is something that will impress you and stand out.

However, if that was a race on soft ground and today’s race is firm ground, that will cast a doubt over the horse.

We also have artificial surfaces to consider too, some horses will really enjoy running on these while others will struggle so make a note of any runs on these surfaces.

The Track Draw Bias

Very few horse racing tracks in the UK are without bias, most have one. There are some tracks, such as Chester racecourse, where the bias is very big and when you are betting on these tracks, checking the draw is one of the most important steps to take.

At these courses, depending on the make up of the course you will either want to be drawn low or high. To use Chester as an example, this is a very tight circuit where being on the inside is crucial as those on the outside have to cover a lot more ground.

Horses drawn 1, 2 or 3 at Chester have their chances boosted and can often beat superior horses who are drawn out wide.

Each course will have a varying degree of bias and where you need to be betting can be found with a quick look online before you go to the races, or you will find it in the race card when you get there.

Top Trainers & Jockeys at the Track

Every track has trainers and jockeys who excel there. These may not be the best in racing overall, but they are the best at the course you are betting on.

Finding these and following them can prove to be profitable, especially if you find combinations. If you are placing bets from home then always look for the most established and recognised bookmakers, this will help you decide where to place your bets.

This should mean you get the biggest and best odds and offers when placing your wagers on popular figures such as top trainers and jockeys.

These people are often local to the track, so don’t be surprised to see the top trainers at the course have multiple entries across the day that you could put together in a multiple bet.