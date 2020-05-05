NOEL’s Kang Kyun Sung released a beautiful cover of Suho’s ‘Let’s Love’

On Could 4, Kang Kyun Sung shared a cover of Suho’s ‘Let’s Love‘.

Here’s what the artist needed to say:

‘I lined Suho ’s “Let’s Love”. I believe the time has come to like, however it’s kinda unhappy as I believe I’ve turn into Love defect. When will I meet somebody I can love greater than myself … the issue all the time appears to be inside me.

I attempted to direct the mv with a image in a body to specific the love of my younger age. It was harmless and real subsequently extra beautiful. Let’s love collectively ~ 🥰’

Kang Kyun Sung releases covers on his Youtube channel 강균성 SOOM each Monday! The movies are quite simple, however creative, and all the time subbed for worldwide followers to take pleasure in!

Take a look at the ‘Let’s Love’ cover above!