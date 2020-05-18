Nishabdham Movie leaked by Tamilrockers:

There is unbelievable news coming from South Industry that Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s Nishabdham is being planned to release on the OTT platform. The report has come out that the directors are planning to take this decision due to the Corona Virus pandemic. However, until now there is not any official confirmation yet made on it by the makers of the film. But this news has gained the attention of fans of South cinema and moreover it is highly shared on social media platforms. It is predicted that the film is a horror-thriller directed by Hemant Madhukar. However, the release date of Nishabdham was postponed various times.

The film is produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad. The music is given by Gopi Sundar. The other support team includes Shaneil Deo as the director of photography and Prawin Pudi as the editor. The responsibility of costume design was on Neeraja Kona.

The teaser of Nishabdham gave us a short overview that the film will be full of suspense and thriller. It is for the first time after 2006 that Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan will be sharing the screen together. They first came together in a Tamil film “Rendu” which was released in 2006. Releasing in all five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English, a lot of expectations are being made by this film.

There has been an announcement made by the Amazon Prime Video that they will release a few south Indian films like Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Law, French, Biryani, etc on their platform. This gives us the expectations that Nishabdham may also be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Since all the cinema halls and multiplexes will remain close for three to four months, hence the makers have decided to sell the film to an online streaming platform.

Release Date

Nishabdham was set to release on 2nd April 2020 but due to COVID-19, it has been postponed again. Since then various news came out that the film will be directly released on OTT platforms. However, the producers have denied all the reports and asked the fans to wait for any official announcement.

Cast and Plot

The main cast of the movie is Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan. The other supporting casts are Anjali, Subba Raju, Avasarala Srinivas, Micheal Madsen, and Shalini Pandey.

Anushka Shetty was seen in any film after Bahubali. Therefore the fans are waiting to see her on a big screen.

After watching the trailer, it can be said that Nishabdham has created a good amount of craze in the audience. The posters of the film were very intense and the trailer has made all of us frozen. With the trailer and teaser, it can be expected that the main plot revolves around the haunted house with more thrillers and mysterious things inside it. The very critical role is also played by Shalini Pandey who made her thriller connections with Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan. The film is supposed to be a suspense thriller with most of the parts shooted in Seattle.