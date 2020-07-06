New Android TV ‘dongle’ is filtered with everything and remote control

XDA Developers



He new device streaming Google’s Android TV leaked in great detail revealing the product design, remote control and user interface.

The trustworthy site XDA Developers obtained these images and assures that it is indeed a new generation of the Chromecast Ultra device, but that it will now come with another name. Reportedly, this product, internally named Sabrina, will be released under the brand name Nest, Google’s subsidiary home automation company.

The Sabrina device is seen in the images in pastel pink, black and white. The design is very similar to Chromecas, but in this case Sabrina – an Android TV device -, it has a more oval body. On top of the interface, XDA released a series of images showing the focus on content to highlight what the user is seeing and other content offerings.

The remote control, which had already been leaked in government records, closely resembles the Apple TV control, only in the case of the Google control there are more buttons. The control on the XDA images shows six buttons and an upper wheel, possibly for navigation. The remote has a button dedicated to Google Assistant and other buttons for volume, pause or bookmark content.

Google has not commented on this product, but according to reports it would be announced this summer along with a phone, possibly the Pixel 4a.

