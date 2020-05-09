‘My Time’ and ‘Euphoria’ by Jungkook become the best selling b-side tracks (no singles) in their respective albums in iTunes Worldwide

Jungkook’s solo songs Euphoria and My Time have been doing superb in their albums, and in Worldwide iTunes.

Jungkook’ solo songs “Euphoria” and “My Time” are the best selling b-side tracks (no singles) of their respective albums on iTunes Worldwide up to now. pic.twitter.com/TFEUFkZyO3 — Jungkook Instances✨ (@JungkookTimes2) Might 2, 2020

Euphoria has turns into the best selling b-side observe in its Love Your self: Reply album. My Time follows its footsteps in changing into the best selling b-side (no singles) in Worldwide iTunes. It’s additionally the longest charting unprompted B-side observe in Billboard World Digital Songs.

[RECORD] ‘My Time’ by Jungkook is now the longest charting unpromoted b-side observe from Map Of The Soul: 7 album in Billboard World Digital Music Gross sales, for 9 weeks. ✨ #Jungkook #정국 pic.twitter.com/fYNmA07q2y — 𝑱𝑲 📂 (@jeonfolders) Might 5, 2020

Following this, followers are excited to for Jungkook’s composed track which goes to be launched in July 15, BTS new Japanese album.