More criticism rains against Bad Bunny for his ASCAP award for composer of the year

The Puerto Rican actress Ángela Meyer and the descendants of the composer Sylvia Rexach are some of the voices that have again criticized in Bad Bunny’s homeland that ASCAP awarded him almost four weeks ago as “composer of the year”, while the organization defends the decision.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Editors (ASCAP) indicated through its representative with the media in Puerto Rico that no further comments will be issued on the matter, which raised controversy for rewarding Bad Bunny as a composer of lyrics that some consider at least vulgar.

The Puerto Rican was named “ASCAP Composer of the Year” on July 7, together with Daddy Yankee -in the company of Snow- and the New Yorker Romeo Santos, who won the song of the year award and the “Composer / Artist of the Year Award” , respectively.

“ASCAP awards the first 50 most played songs of 2019 on terrestrial and ‘satellite’ radio in Latin format combined with the hits of digital streaming services from the United States and Puerto Rico. All data is provided by Nielsen, who ‘monitors’ all of these media. The numbers in this edition of the award indisputably awarded the Award to Bad Bunny “, says the organization’s statement on the controversy.

The origin of the controversy is in the for some controversial lyrics by the Puerto Rican artist, such as the one that says “if your boyfriend doesn’t suck your cu …, come home and I’ll suck you off”, among many others.

Actress Angela Meyer shared her remarks on her Facebook account.

The lyrics and the award given to the Puerto Rican have not been criticized, however, neither by his colleagues in the urban genre nor by any really prominent figure in the world of music on the Caribbean island or anywhere else.

Social networks, on the contrary, ignited with the matter.

On the one hand, by those who criticized that the award was given to a person who understood that, “in addition to using foul language, denigrates women,” as well as by those who were in favor of the controversial singer.

Those who positioned themselves next to the singer remember that Bad Bunny got his album “YHLQMDLG” to be placed at number 2 on the Billboard list, something that few Latin singers have achieved.

Veteran actress Angela Meyer, who had her greatest success during the seventies of last century, expressed her disagreement with the ASCAP decision to recognize the singer of the urban genre as “Composer of the year.”

The position of Meyer, who had the section “Chianita governor” in “El show de las 12”, produced by Paquito Cordero for Telemundo, was supported by his colleague Sharon Riley, who also did not approve of the distinction.

Riley, actress and daughter of the poet and composer Sylvia Rexach, even contacted ASCAP to find out how she could remove her mother’s repertoire from the organization’s catalog, whom many consider one of the great figures of song from the Caribbean island.