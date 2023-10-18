Masoom Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, and Everything

Masoom is one of the good-rated Indian Psychological thriller series initially inspired by the “Blood” Irish Drama. Masoom was created by Gurmeet Singh and excellently produced by Namit Sharma. The plot of this series is full of emotions and is one of the best-written stories. The series’ first season, Masoom, was released on 17th June 2022 on the Disney + Hotstar OTT Streaming platform.

Afterward, the fans were even more excited to learn more details about Masoom Season 2. Still, the showmakers need to share further information about the series renewal for season 2. So, fans would like to know more information about the series.

Here, we will provide some essential information about Masoom Season 2, including its potential release date, storyline, cast members, trailers, and more.

Let’s start our article’s discussion by knowing the show’s IMDb ratings, which is 5.9 out of 10.

Masoom Season 2 Release Date:

Masoom is one of the good-rated IMDb series, whose season 1 was released on 17th of June, 2022, on Disney + Hotstar OTT Streaming Platform, and was created by Gurmeet Singh.

But, after that, the makers have not shared any news related to Masoom Season 2. Thus, we are sharing the potential release date, which might be by the end of 2024.

Still, we need officially confirmed news related to the happening of the series season 2 because, till that period, we cannot share any further updates regarding the show.

Masoom Series Storyline Overview:

Masoom, initially taken from a 2018 Irish Drama series, “Blood,” is an Indian Psychological thriller. But it focuses on many aspects, as it is also one of the most heart-touching storylines, and the writers here add a lot of emotions and try to show a daughter’s relationship with her father and her family members.

The Masoom series’ storyline starts with Sana Kapoor, who immediately returns to her home after hearing her mother’s death news. As Sana comes home, she finds that everyone is in mourning; she first meets her father, Mr. Balraj Kapoor, her sister, Sanjana, and her brother, Sanjeev, and after, starts crying.

Later, after a few days, Sana starts investigating her mother’s death, where she finds many new mysteries, and much contemporary suspense also opens up one after another. After collecting all the proof, Sana is damn sure that her father, Mr. Balraj, killed her mother, Gunwant.

Still, she needs a few more proofs, so she takes the help of one of her childhood friends, Month, and later, they both start finding more evidence related to the murder. By the end of the season, we see that finally, after much effort and hard work, Sara finds the truth and discloses it in front of every family member, which is ultimately a new mystery for all of Masoom’s fans.

Masoom Season 2 Expected Plot:

So guys, if there will be Masoom Season 2, then be ready to watch more mysteries plotlines. There are possibilities that the showmaker may add new faces, too.

But it all depends upon whether there will be another series season. Because at the present moment, the show creators have not shared any confirmed news for the show’s season 2.

Masoom Season 2 Cast Members:

Whenever it comes to any series or season, we are excited to know the list of cast members who will appear in another season. But in this case, estimating the exact list of cast members is pretty tricky.

Still, here is the list we shared of all those cast names who played their vital role in Masoom Season 1. From this list, there is a high possibility that if there will be season 2, then most of this cast list will also appear in season 2.

Boman Irani as Dr. Balraj Kapoor

Upasana Singh, as Dr. Gunwant

Sukhpal Singh

Veer Rajwant Singh

Manjari Fadnis as Sanjana

Samara Tijori as Sana

Manu Rishi

Akashdeep Arora

Saariika Singh

Nikhil Nair

Jobanpreet Singh

Apart from this, they might add a few new members if there is any new series season.

Masoom Season 2 List of Episodes:

As we discovered above, we are still awaiting any new updates regarding renewing the Masoom series for season 2. Thus, here, we predict that if there is any new series season, it will also have six episodes per season, like its previous one.

Plus, here we have shared the list of episodes of Massom Season 1, with its episode guides, so that the viewers can quickly get the plot of individual episodes just from its guide.

Episode 01: “Bhulekha”

Episode 02: “Muqaddar”

Episode 03: “Rehnuma”

Episode 04: “Family Secrets”

Episode 05: “Dheeth”

Episode 06: “Majnu”

Masoom Series Makers Team:

Masoom is one of the Psychological Thriller series created by Gurmeet Singh and initially taken from a “Blood” series produced by Sophie Petzal.

Namit Sharma produced the Masoom series, season 1, directed by Mihir Desai; Ginny Diwan did the screenplay. Even the show creators of the series added a great team of starring members, which includes Samara Tijori, Saariika Singh, Manu Rishi, Boman Irani, Veer Rajwant Singh, and many others.

I really am impressed by this show I watched recently on Disney+ Hotstar.#MasoomOnHotstar tells an unusual tale of a dysfunctional family that keeps a secret, which drives everyone, including viewers go crazy when revealed. A must-watch. pic.twitter.com/l28hivd43e — 7.26am (@sharmavishesh26) July 1, 2022

Here, Vivek Shah was the Cinematographer for the series, and Mannan Mehta was the series editor. Moreover, the series Masoom was produced under the Reliance Entertainment production company.

Besides this, the Masoom series had many other helping hands giving their 100% effort in making the series successful.

Where to Watch Masoom Season 2?

The official streaming platform of the series Masoom was Disney + Hotstar, where season 1 was released. We do not have any new updates related to the series renewal. Still, if there is any new season of the series, it will be released on the same streaming platform only.

And, guys, if you still have to watch the Masoom Season 1 episode, go to Disney + Hotstar OTT Platform and watch the entire season 1 from the same.

Masoom Season 2 Trailer:

Unfortunately, as of now, we do not have any confirmed news about Masoom Season 2, so we do not have any new teaser or trailer updates.

But there is nothing to worry about, as here we are sharing the link to Masoom Season 1, which was released on 8th June 2022 on its official streaming platform and YouTube Channel.

The length of the trailer is about one minute and fifty-four seconds. So, guys, let’s look at one of your favorite series trailers whose link is already mentioned in this article.

Final Words:

Masoom is a superly plotted emotional plus psychological thriller based on an Indian Hindi language series that was initially inspired by a Blood Irish drama series. Masoom created by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Namit Sharma. The series has a very excellent storyline, and all the fans highly appreciate the performance of Boman Irani, who here plays the role of Dr. Balraj Kapoor, and Samara Tijori, who played the role of Sana Kapoor.

But fans demand more improvement from the show makers, as they dont find the series interesting. Also, it gets a few mixed responses from its fans. Thus, after season 1, the show makers have yet to share any updates related to Masoom Season 2.

Hence, here we believe that the show makers take a little more time to decide whether to release another season. And, if there will be another season, then one thing is for sure: the creators will make the season better than season 1.

Now, we hope that after reading this article, all the Masoom fans get some new information about the series; if you have any queries, please comment on our website’s comment section. Thank You.