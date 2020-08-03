Marriott reveals new data breach for 5.2 million guests

Rafael Henrique/Getty Images



Marriott International, the hotel chain, said Tuesday, March 31, that the personal information of some 5.2 million guests, including their names, physical addresses, membership numbers and other data, was exposed in a data breach. This is the second data security incident affecting the hotel group in the past two years.

Marriott said it detected an “unexpected amount” of information from its guests that may have been exposed in late February thanks to the use of the access credentials of two employees at a franchise property. The company said the exposed information may include names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and birthday dates in addition to membership accounts and information such as its customers’ room preference.

Marriott said there is an open investigation and it does not believe credit card information or passport and driver’s license numbers have been exposed.

In November 2018 Marriott announced that hackers They accessed their Starwood division’s reservation database in one of the largest personal data breaches reported so far. Following an investigation, the hotel group said hackers accessed the information of 383 million guests and stole more than 5 million passport numbers.

On this new occasion, the company is sending emails to affected guests, offering them a year of personal information monitoring service.