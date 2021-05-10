Maharashtra Police E Pass Apply Online at covid19.mhpolice.in – Registration and Status

The Maharashtra Police has started the process of E pass at covid19.mhpolice.in. The same process was happened the previous year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If the citizen of Maharashtra wants to travel interstate or inter district, they will need an E pass for that.

Maharashtra Police E Pass Apply Online

One can travel in case of any emergency only. The user can apply for the Maharashtra Police E pass at covid19.mhpolice.in. Read the complete article to get all the details regarding Maharashtra Police E Pass.

Let’s discuss the steps to apply for the Maharashtra Police E Pass online at covid19.mhpolice.in.

How to Apply for Maharashtra Police E Pass Online at covid19.mhpolice.in:

The approval or rejection of the Maharashtra Police E Pass is completely dependent on the respective zonal deputy commissioner office and district superintendent of the police officers.

All other groups or individuals can also apply for the travel E pass by using this platform only.

This pass is for inter-state and inter-district travel. Let’s see the complete steps to apply for the Maharashtra Police E Pass at covid19.mhpolice.in.

Open covid19.mhpolice.in. Click on the button; Apply for Pass here. The form will appear. Fill in all the required details and click on the submit button. One will have to upload all the documents in a single file. So, first, prepare all the documents in a single file and then upload it. After submitting all the details, one will receive a token ID. Save the token ID. The token ID will be used for checking the status of the application. After successful verification, one can download the E pass with the use of the token ID. The E pass will include many details such as full name, vehicle details, QR code, validity, etc. One will have to save the copy of the E pass, and they will have to carry a soft copy or hard copy of the pass while traveling. One will have to show the pass to the police when asked. One can not use the E pass after the validity. If your E pass expires, you will have to renew the pass. But you can not use the pass after the expiry date. Also, it is illegal to misuse the E pass. It is a punishable crime. While filling the form, one will have to upload their passport size photo. The photo should not exceed 200 KB. Also, the other required document size should not exceed 1 MB. The user can fill the form in the English language only. The user can download the E pass on the same website, covid19.mhpolice.in.

So, these are the steps to apply for the Maharashtra Police E pass.

The cases of coronavirus are rapidly increasing in the Maharashtra state. To control the spreading of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has imposed the lockdown and curfew in the Maharashtra state till 15th May 2021.

There is no update about the extension of the date of the lockdown and curfew. If the situation becomes out of control, maybe the date of lockdown or curfew will extend. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

For the ease of people, the Maharashtra government started giving an E pass for the citizen of Maharashtra. The application process is straightforward, and one can apply for the Maharashtra Police E pass easily by filling the form. We have mentioned all the steps to apply for the Maharashtra Police E pass.

The shop contains essential items that will not require the E pass. Also, the food delivery professional will not require the E pass.

Many essential professions will not require the E pass, such as SEBI, Banking Sector, RBI, Agriculture, Transportation, Medical, Police, etc.

If one requires a medical service in another district or they will have to travel to another district or state in case of a medical emergency, then they can apply for the E pass easily, and they will have to submit the medical documents along with the application.

It takes time for the approval of the E pass. After the successful verification, your E pass will be approved or rejected. In case of rejection of E pass, the user can reapply for the E pass on the same website, covid19.mhpolice.in.

There is no fixed validity of the E pass. You can see the validity period of E passes after the approval only.

Doctors and Nurses will not require the E pass while traveling. There are so many rules and regulations for the lockdown, curfew, and the E pass.

Also, the color code system was imposed in the Maharashtra state. There are three main color stickers for different essential professions.

If the user works in an essential profession, they will have to attach a respective color sticker on their vehicle.

If the user works in a medical profession, they will have to attach the Red sticker on their vehicle. If the user works in industry or shop like food, fruits, vegetable, grocery, etc., they will have to attach a green color sticker.

If the user works in a press, media, or government sector, they will have to attach a yellow sticker on their vehicle. So, these are the stickers that the user will have to attach to their respective vehicles.

If you have any serious emergency, then and only you should apply for the Maharashtra Police E pass. While applying for the Maharashtra Police E pass, the user will have to upload some documents such as service letter, medical report, company ID, valid organization document, government ID proof, etc.

The user will have to enter some necessary information while filling the form such as mobile number, no. of travelers, type of vehicle, vehicle number, address, full name, district, e-mail address, the option of travel type, the starting point of the destination, ending point of the destination, the reason for travel, etc.

None