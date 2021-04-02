Malik Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far

Malik is an Indian political crime movie. The film Malik features a boy who was born with wings. But he has to keep it secret and hide them from the public or society.

But during an incident, he has to use them because the situation is not under control. Now, his love and orphanage know the secret of him.

Malik Film Release Date

If we see the cast of the upcoming film Malik, it includes Fahadh Faasil as Suleiman Malik, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Forrt as David, Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan as P. A. Aboobacker, Divya Prabha, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Jalaja, Amal Eldho, Abhijith Krishna, Meenakshi Raveendran, Irshad, Dinesh Nair, Rajesh Babu as DGP Rajkumar, Sudhi Koppa, and Sarath Kumar.

Sushin Shyam composed the music in the upcoming film Malik. Ann Mega Media Release will distribute the film, Malik. The film Malik will be released on 13th May 2021. It was made under Anto Joseph Film Company with a budget of 27 Crores INR.

Sanu Varghese completed the cinematography, and Mahesh Narayanan edited the film Malik. The film Malik was directed and written by Mahesh Narayanan, and Anto Joseph produced it. Find the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Malik.

