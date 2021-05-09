Dash & Lily Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Dash & Lily is an American television series. It is a romantic-comedy tv series. The series Dash & Lily is not renewed for the second season yet.

We expect that Netflix will soon announce the second season of the series Dash & Lily. Read the complete article to get all the details about Dash & Lily Season 2.

Dash & Lily Season 2:

The series Dash & Lily set during the Christmas holiday season. It follows two teenagers who are living in New York City.

It is a romantic comedy series. Dash & Lily Season 1 includes 8 episodes, and maybe Season 2 will also include 8 episodes.

Joe Tracz created the series Dash & Lily. Dan the Automator composed the music in the series Dash & Lily.

Brad Silberling, Nick Jonas, Phil McIntyre, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, and Joe Tracz were the executive producers of the series Dash & Lily.

Karl Frankenfield produced the series Dash & Lily. Eric Treml did the cinematography of the series Dash & Lily. It was edited by Robert Nassau, Jane Rizzo, and Joe Giganti.

The series Dash & Lily was made under 21 Laps Entertainment, Boy Detective Inc., and Image 32. Let’s see the cast of Dash & Lily Season 2.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of Dash & Lily Season 2 below.

Austin Abrams as Dash Midori Francis as Lily Dante Brown as Boomer Troy Iwata as Langston Keana Marie as Sofia Michael Cyril Creighton as Jeff the Elf – Door Queen Patrick Vaill as Mark William Hill as Santa Claus – Uncle Sal Leah Kreitz as Aryn Ianne Fields Stewart as Roberta

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming season of the series Dash & Lily.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Trailer:

Dash & Lily Season 2’s trailer is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Dash & Lily Season 1 below.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Dash & Lily Season 2.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Dash & Lily Season 2 is not declared yet. We have to wait for a little to announce the upcoming season of the series Dash & Lily.

Dash & Lily Season 1 was released on 10th November 2020 on Netflix. Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix.

Check out this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.