Dash & Lily Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Dash & Lily is an American television series. It is a romantic-comedy tv series. The series Dash & Lily is not renewed for the second season yet.

We expect that Netflix will soon announce the second season of the series Dash & Lily. Read the complete article to get all the details about Dash & Lily Season 2.

Dash & Lily Season 2:

The series Dash & Lily set during the Christmas holiday season. It follows two teenagers who are living in New York City.

It is a romantic comedy series. Dash & Lily Season 1 includes 8 episodes, and maybe Season 2 will also include 8 episodes.

Joe Tracz created the series Dash & Lily. Dan the Automator composed the music in the series Dash & Lily.

Brad Silberling, Nick Jonas, Phil McIntyre, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, and Joe Tracz were the executive producers of the series Dash & Lily.

Karl Frankenfield produced the series Dash & Lily. Eric Treml did the cinematography of the series Dash & Lily. It was edited by Robert Nassau, Jane Rizzo, and Joe Giganti.

The series Dash & Lily was made under 21 Laps Entertainment, Boy Detective Inc., and Image 32. Let’s see the cast of Dash & Lily Season 2.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of Dash & Lily Season 2 below.

  1. Austin Abrams as Dash
  2. Midori Francis as Lily
  3. Dante Brown as Boomer
  4. Troy Iwata as Langston
  5. Keana Marie as Sofia
  6. Michael Cyril Creighton as Jeff the Elf – Door Queen
  7. Patrick Vaill as Mark
  8. William Hill as Santa Claus – Uncle Sal
  9. Leah Kreitz as Aryn
  10. Ianne Fields Stewart as Roberta

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming season of the series Dash & Lily.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Trailer:

Dash & Lily Season 2’s trailer is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Dash & Lily Season 1 below.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Dash & Lily Season 2.

Dash & Lily Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Dash & Lily Season 2 is not declared yet. We have to wait for a little to announce the upcoming season of the series Dash & Lily.

We expect that Netflix will soon announce the second season of the series Dash & Lily. We can expect Dash & Lily Season 2 somewhere in 2022.

Dash & Lily Season 1 was released on 10th November 2020 on Netflix. Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix.

