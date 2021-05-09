Dash & Lily Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far
Dash & Lily is an American television series. It is a romantic-comedy tv series. The series Dash & Lily is not renewed for the second season yet.
We expect that Netflix will soon announce the second season of the series Dash & Lily. Read the complete article to get all the details about Dash & Lily Season 2.
Dash & Lily Season 2:
The series Dash & Lily set during the Christmas holiday season. It follows two teenagers who are living in New York City.
It is a romantic comedy series. Dash & Lily Season 1 includes 8 episodes, and maybe Season 2 will also include 8 episodes.
Joe Tracz created the series Dash & Lily. Dan the Automator composed the music in the series Dash & Lily.
Brad Silberling, Nick Jonas, Phil McIntyre, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, and Joe Tracz were the executive producers of the series Dash & Lily.
Karl Frankenfield produced the series Dash & Lily. Eric Treml did the cinematography of the series Dash & Lily. It was edited by Robert Nassau, Jane Rizzo, and Joe Giganti.
The series Dash & Lily was made under 21 Laps Entertainment, Boy Detective Inc., and Image 32. Let’s see the cast of Dash & Lily Season 2.
Dash & Lily Season 2 Cast:
We have mentioned the expected cast of Dash & Lily Season 2 below.
- Austin Abrams as Dash
- Midori Francis as Lily
- Dante Brown as Boomer
- Troy Iwata as Langston
- Keana Marie as Sofia
- Michael Cyril Creighton as Jeff the Elf – Door Queen
- Patrick Vaill as Mark
- William Hill as Santa Claus – Uncle Sal
- Leah Kreitz as Aryn
- Ianne Fields Stewart as Roberta
Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming season of the series Dash & Lily.
Dash & Lily Season 2 Trailer:
Dash & Lily Season 2’s trailer is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Dash & Lily Season 1 below.
Let’s talk about the release date of the series Dash & Lily Season 2.
Dash & Lily Season 2 Release Date:
The official release date of the series Dash & Lily Season 2 is not declared yet. We have to wait for a little to announce the upcoming season of the series Dash & Lily.
We expect that Netflix will soon announce the second season of the series Dash & Lily. We can expect Dash & Lily Season 2 somewhere in 2022.
Dash & Lily Season 1 was released on 10th November 2020 on Netflix. Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix.
Check out this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.